Tata Consultancy Services to create over 200 new jobs in Donegal

The new jobs will be available across a range of specialities including cyber security, data analytics, cloud computing and digital marketing
Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Tue, 05 Jul, 2022 - 16:23
Emma Taggart

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will hire more than 200 people in the coming months as the IT services firm expands its operations in Donegal.

The new jobs will be available across a range of specialities including cyber security, data analytics, cloud computing and digital marketing.

The new roles will add to the already 1,000-strong workforce based at its global delivery centre in Letterkenny.

The Indian multinational TCS has been based in Ireland since 2001 when the firm launched its Dublin office.

Andrea McBride, head of the TCS global delivery centre in Letterkenny said: “We are creating high-value employment opportunities across a variety of roles and disciplines, including cybersecurity, cloud services, project management, data analytics, customer service and IT helpdesk.

"At TCS, we place a huge focus on career support and development, striving to be a great environment in which to work," she added. 

The company is recruiting at all levels of experience from recent graduates to experienced professionals.

The firm is running a careers open evening at its global delivery centre in Letterkenny on 14 July for those interested in the new roles. 

The multinational company employs over 590,000 people across 46 countries.

In 2020, TCS bought Pramerica Systems Ireland, a subsidiary of US-based Prudential Financial Inc.

TCS then established its global delivery centre at the former Pramerica site in Letterkenny.

At the time of the acquisition, Pramerica employed approximately 1,500 people.

