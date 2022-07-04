Grafton Group CEO Slark to step down

Mon, 04 Jul, 2022 - 07:44
Emma Taggart

Gavin Slark is to step down as CEO of Grafton Group at the end of this year the company announced today.

In a statement, the building materials supplier said Slark will continue in his position as CEO and Board Director until 31 December 2022 when he will step down, in line with his service agreement, following 11 years in the role.

The firm has said that the process to appoint a successor to Slark will begin immediately, supported by an executive search firm.

Michael Roney, Chair of Grafton, said: "Gavin has made an outstanding contribution to Grafton and provided exceptional leadership over the past eleven years. 

"Under his stewardship the Group has further extended its geographic footprint and has been transformed into a portfolio of higher quality and higher returning businesses with excellent market positions and strong growth prospects.

“Supported by exceptional management teams, Gavin has overseen the development of a best-in-class business of scale in the Netherlands and entry into the Nordic region with the acquisition of a new growth platform in Finland," he added.

Slark, CEO said: "It has been a privilege to have been CEO of Grafton over the past eleven years. I have had the opportunity to work with exceptional people and I am very proud of what we have achieved on behalf of all our stakeholders.

"I have made the decision to leave with a heavy heart but am confident that this is the right time for a new CEO to lead the business as Grafton embarks on its next phase of growth and development.

"I remain very committed to the leadership of the business over the next six months and to working towards a smooth transition to my successor," he added.

The Group is due to announce its scheduled update on trading for the first half of the year to 30 June 2022 on 12 July 2022.

Family Notices