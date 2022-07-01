GoCar announces €1m nationwide expansion

GoCar has announced an investment of over €1m in the expansion of its car sharing fleet across Ireland.

The car sharing service, which is available in Cork, Limerick, Galway and Dublin, aims to have more than 900 vehicles on Irish roads by the end of the year.

In total, the service will be available in 700 different locations, a 15% increase, including Kilkenny, Wexford, Waterford, Kildare, Meath, Louth, Mayo, Wicklow, Westmeath, and Kerry.

The investment follows a 10% expansion by the Dublin-based company last year.

GoCar allows users to a rent car by the hour through their phones, with rental currently costing €10 per hour. Users can unlock the cars with their mobiles and keys, fuel, and parking permits are found in the vehicles.

The service launched in Ireland in 2008 and has seen a steady increase in demand. Bookings were up 5% in 2021 and public demand is expected to rise following the pandemic.

“It’s fantastic to see demand for car sharing among the general public on the rise and as a result we are determined to make it as accessible as possible for consumers across the country," said Paul McNeice, Head of Country for GoCar.

“National preference and attitudes towards private car ownership and sustainable transport are constantly evolving, and now, more than ever before, people are re-evaluating their individual transport requirements and considering flexibility, cost and importantly, environmental impact.

"To this effect, we hope that our investment in the national expansion of our car sharing fleet will provide an effective transport solution for more people looking for alternative transport options.”