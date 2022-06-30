Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Vyta, Hibernia REIT, Meta, TEKenable, LK Shields Solicitors and LIA.

Lorraine McKeown has been promoted to business support manager with secure IT recycling company Vyta, managing client relationships and onboarding new businesses. She brings more than 27 years of experience in client and relationship management. Lorraine first joined Vyta in 2016 as a senior client support administrator, quickly progressing to client relationship manager and then client account manager. She previously spent three years with All Electrical Recycling Ltd (AER) as a HR and staff welfare officer, including engaging with electrical waste recycling. She also spent 18 years with Norfolkline Irish Sea, most recently as passenger operations manager.

Tom Edwards-Moss has been appointed as CEO of Hibernia REIT, the Dublin-based owner and developer of property, following its recent acquisition by Brookfield. He has been the firm’s chief financial officer since June 2014. He takes over from Kevin Nowlan, who will remain an executive director and continue to work as a senior adviser. “I’m excited to be taking over as CEO as Hibernia enters this new phase. Under Brookfield’s ownership we plan to maintain our focus on creating new office clusters that deliver a high-quality work environment to our tenants alongside top-tier sustainability credentials, such as the Clanwilliam Quarter and Harcourt Square,” said Tom.

Anne O’Leary has been appointed as vice-president of the mid-market business division for the Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA) region with Meta, parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Anne will join Meta in September and will also be a key member of the Meta Ireland site leadership team. She has been CEO of Vodafone Ireland since 2013, having spent five years as enterprise director. At Vodafone, she oversaw the nationwide rollout of 4G and most recently 5G. At Meta, Anne will lead a sales team that supports SMEs as they embrace opportunities such as messaging, short-form video and new possibilities presented by the metaverse.

Balamurugan Pillai has been appointed solution architect at TEKenable, the low code digital transformation platform, responsible for leading the solution design and architecture with key business users, gathering and documenting business processes and requirements for systems. He is also responsible for implementing and maintaining solutions in Dynamics 365 CE as per the business process established with the customer. He previously worked as Dynamics 365 CE development lead at Central Bank of Ireland and before that he was Dynamics 365 CE technical consultant at Microsoft, Hyderabad-India. He holds a degree in Engineering, Computer Engineering from North Maharashtra University, India, and several technical accreditations.

Aideen Burke has joined law firm LK Shields Solicitors as a partner and their new head of intellectual property, technology, media and data privacy. She is an experienced solicitor with broad-ranging expertise in IP licensing (including licensing of sports rights), trademarks, commercial contracts, complex IT and software contracts, film and TV development, finance, production and distribution arrangements, media regulation, TV broadcasting arrangements, music licensing, data privacy, and defamation. She returns to the firm following a number of years in legal counsel roles with animation studio Brown Bag Films and with Virgin Media Ireland. Aideen has also previously worked boutique London law firm Marriott Harrison.

Damian Wallace has been appointed as non-executive director with LIA, the centre of excellence for the education and development of finance professionals. He brings 30+ years’ experience as a financial professional and operates his own brokerage, Wallace Financial Consultants. He has attained the QFA, Grad Dip in Financial Planning and MSc in Financial Services and is a Certified Financial Planner. He has been a member of LIA since entering the profession in 1985. He has previously served as a director with the Port of Cork Company, National Standards Authority (NSAI) and Cork Opera House. He is a former Lord Mayor of Cork.