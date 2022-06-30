Cork-based Simply Blue Group seeks to integrate e-fuels production with offshore wind

Cork renewable energy firm Simply Blue Group is seeking to incorporate e-fuel production with their floating offshore wind projects.

The group is seeking to harness renewable energy at a level that could be utilised to power large-scale e-fuel production plants.

E-fuel is a type of synthetic fuel that is generated using renewable electricity, water and air.

For example, carbon dioxide from the air can be captured and combined with green hydrogen gas made from water using renewable electricity.

The completed e-fuel products, which are carbon neutral, can then be used to power aeroplanes, ships, and construction machinery.

Simply Blue Group is a leading blue economy developer focused on developing pioneering blue economy projects – floating offshore wind, wave energy and low-impact aquaculture.

Floating offshore wind is the main market segment in the group's portfolio.

To date, the group has developed a pipeline of over 10-gigawatt of floating offshore wind projects, primarily located in Ireland and the UK.

Last month, the company announced that it was developing two offshore wind farms located in Sweden.

Michael Galvin, director of hydrogen and sustainable fuels, Simply Blue Group said: “The focus on e-fuels developments such as this is a natural progression for Simply Blue Group as we harness the abundant energy from our offshore projects.”

“The concept of integrating large scale floating offshore wind farms with large onshore e-Fuel production facilities offers many advantages. These e-Fuel production plants will be very flexible meaning they can respond rapidly to the available wind energy and increase or decrease the e-Fuel production to suit the weather conditions.

"For example, e-Jet fuel production for the aviation sector can be varied to stabilise the electricity grid due to changing wind conditions or due to changes in electrical demand on the grid," he added.

Last year, UK firm Octopus Renewables took a 24% stake in Simply Blue Group (SBG) in a deal worth €15m. The investment aimed to accelerate Simply Blue Group's expansion in Ireland, the UK and internationally.