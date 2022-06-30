Cork-based Simply Blue Group seeks to integrate e-fuels production with offshore wind

The group wants to harness renewable energy at a level that could be utilised to power large-scale e-fuel production plants.
Cork-based Simply Blue Group seeks to integrate e-fuels production with offshore wind

Floating offshore wind is the main market segment in SImply Blue Group's portfolio. 

Thu, 30 Jun, 2022 - 15:34
Emma Taggart

Cork renewable energy firm Simply Blue Group is seeking to incorporate e-fuel production with their floating offshore wind projects. 

The group is seeking to harness renewable energy at a level that could be utilised to power large-scale e-fuel production plants.

E-fuel is a type of synthetic fuel that is generated using renewable electricity, water and air. 

For example, carbon dioxide from the air can be captured and combined with green hydrogen gas made from water using renewable electricity. 

The completed e-fuel products, which are carbon neutral, can then be used to power aeroplanes, ships, and construction machinery. 

Simply Blue Group is a leading blue economy developer focused on developing pioneering blue economy projects – floating offshore wind, wave energy and low-impact aquaculture.

Floating offshore wind is the main market segment in the group's portfolio. 

To date, the group has developed a pipeline of over 10-gigawatt of floating offshore wind projects, primarily located in Ireland and the UK.

Last month, the company announced that it was developing two offshore wind farms located in Sweden.

Michael Galvin, director of hydrogen and sustainable fuels, Simply Blue Group said: “The focus on e-fuels developments such as this is a natural progression for Simply Blue Group as we harness the abundant energy from our offshore projects.” 

“The concept of integrating large scale floating offshore wind farms with large onshore e-Fuel production facilities offers many advantages. These e-Fuel production plants will be very flexible meaning they can respond rapidly to the available wind energy and increase or decrease the e-Fuel production to suit the weather conditions. 

"For example, e-Jet fuel production for the aviation sector can be varied to stabilise the electricity grid due to changing wind conditions or due to changes in electrical demand on the grid," he added.

Last year, UK firm Octopus Renewables took a 24% stake in Simply Blue Group (SBG) in a deal worth €15m. The investment aimed to accelerate Simply Blue Group's expansion in Ireland, the UK and internationally.

More in this section

EU antitrust enforcers accept Irish insurers group's concessions EU antitrust enforcers accept Irish insurers group's concessions
Munster law firms announce merger Munster law firms announce merger
IDA announces 241 new jobs across Ireland IDA announces 241 new jobs across Ireland
<p>The development of the service is aimed at creating an industry-wide banking payments app to take on the likes of Revolut. Picture: Orla Murray.</p>

Revolut rival Synch Payments secures Milan-based Nexi as service provider

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices