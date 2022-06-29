Dalata raises hotel prices due to supply and inflation pressures

Dalata Hotel Group has raised its hotel room rates as a result of pent-up demand and supply pressures caused by the war in Ukraine.

In a financial update provided by Ireland’s largest hotel operator, it said that the reduction in hotel room supply is largely due to hotel rooms being used to accommodate a substantial increase in refugees requiring emergency accommodation due to the war in Ukraine.

“I recognise concerns about rising hotel prices in Ireland. Our average room rate in Dublin for the second quarter of 2022 was €160. This is an increase of 20% over 2019 (on a like-for-like basis),” said Dalata CEO Dermot Crowley.

“Dublin’s highly competitive market is experiencing a period of exceptional pent-up post-pandemic demand at a time when supply is temporarily reduced as a direct consequence of the war in Ukraine,” he added.

In June, our Dublin hotels are expected to reach an occupancy of 93% as leisure activities continue to resume and return post-Covid-19 crisis.

Dalata has said it has made 5% of its hotel rooms in the Republic of Ireland available to the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth for the remainder of this year at the rates requested to help accommodate Ukrainian refugees.

Despite supply problems and inflationary pressures, the owner of the Maldron hotels said its post-pandemic business recovery in Dublin has been particularly strong due to the combination of significant demand and reduced supply in the market.

“Our new hotels in Manchester, Bristol, Dusseldorf and Dublin are also trading very well and we look forward with confidence to the opening of the Clayton Hotel Glasgow City and Maldron Hotel Merrion Road in Dublin in the coming months, adding much needed additional supply to the market,” said Mr Crowley.

The Group predicted its adjusted EBITDA will be in excess of €81m for the six months ending 30th June 2022.

“This reflects a strong first half trading performance despite operations being curtailed by Covid restrictions during the first two months of the year. We note the on-going volatility and uncertainty in the wider macro environment which may impact future performance,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Dalata has completed the sale of the Clayton Crown Hotel in London to a company controlled by AG Hotels Group for approximately £21m. The Group also expects to conclude the sale of the Merrion Road residential units to Irish Residential Properties REIT plc for €42m in the coming weeks.

Dalata Hotel Group was founded in August 2007 by Pat McCann, the former CEO. The Group's portfolio comprises 48 hotels with 10,511 rooms and a pipeline of over 1,500 rooms.

The Group currently has 28 owned hotels, 17 leased hotels and three management contracts.

Dalata operates Ireland’s two largest hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels.

For the year ended 31 December 2021, Dalata reported revenue of €192m and a loss after tax of €6.3m.