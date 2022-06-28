The State sells more shares in AIB for €300m

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe announced the sale of a 5% shares in AIB, bringing the Irish taxpayer’s stake in the bank to almost 64%.

The sale by the Government is worth approximately €300m.

“AIB owes the Irish taxpayer an immense debt of gratitude for its support during the financial crisis,” said Colin Hunt, AIB Group chief executive.

“We remain focused on our strategy to grow and strengthen the Group to ensure we continue generating sustainable returns for all our shareholders,” he added.

The Government have been selling its shares in AIB since the beginning of the year as part of a share trading plan.

“We very much welcome the decision and subsequent transaction undertaken by the Minister for Finance, Mr Paschal Donohoe, which has led to a further divestment of the State’s shareholding in AIB Group,” said Mr Hunt.

“It is an important development in the process of returning the State’s investment in the Group and a normalisation of the share register,” he continued.

The Government previously raised €161m through selling shares, which brought its, and subsequently the taxpayers', stake in AIB to 68.5% from 71.1% over the past six months.

The State originally had a 99.9% stake in AIB after bailout of the Irish banks.