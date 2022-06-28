Three Ireland to bring 175 new jobs to Limerick over four years

Three Ireland has announced the creation of 175 new jobs at its Limerick customer experience centre in Castletroy over the next four years as the Irish office begins to export services to Three UK business customers for the first time.

The 175 new jobs will include both full-time and part-time positions and openings across a range of job titles and experience levels in the B2B sector, ranging from Customer Care, Team Leaders, Operations and Management.

The Limerick customer experience centre has a strong history in Castletroy, originally established over 20 years ago and currently employing close to 400 people.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar welcomed the news from Three Ireland adding that the business has invested in Limerick and the Mid-West region, creating jobs and providing services for over 20 years.

"These new jobs further strengthen the company’s presence and commitment to Limerick and are a testament to the existing staff in Castletroy. The best of luck to the team with this latest expansion," he said.

Announcing the new jobs, Robert Finnegan, CEO of Three Ireland and Three UK, said: “

"This underlines our commitment to Limerick as an employment hub into the long-term. Three Ireland has been investing and growing in Limerick for over 20 years, and today, we are reaffirming and increasing that commitment with the creation of these roles.”

IDA CEO Martin Shanahan said the announcement was "terrific news" for the people of Limerick.

“Three’s decision to expand the strategic operations at its Customer Experience Centre in Limerick is terrific news for the Mid-West Region and demonstrates Three’s confidence in its ability to service international clients from Limerick.

"I wish to congratulate Three on this expansion and assure the team of IDA Ireland’s continued support.”