Expleo Ireland opens Cork hub and creates 200 new jobs

Engineering consultancy firm Expleo opened a new hub in Mahon, Cork the first of a series of regional hubs it will operate.

The company is to add 200 new jobs through a €10m investment.

The expansion will bring the company's overall workforce strength to 1,000 in Ireland.

The majority of the new positions will be IT roles in disciplines including software development, DevOps, software engineering and technical engineering.

The expansion comes after the company grew revenues by 25% during the pandemic.

The company is headquartered in Dublin with a second base in Belfast. Expleo also hopes to establish further regional hubs in Limerick and Galway.

Employees working in the regional hubs will be offered flexible working arrangements.

Expleo was first established in Ireland over 20 years ago.

Phil Codd, Managing Director, Expleo Ireland, said: "Following extensive research of available resources and skills throughout the country, it was evident that regional hubs would provide Expleo with the additional talent and impetus we need to deliver on our ambitious growth plans."

"Our new hires in Cork will have access to all the benefits our current employee base enjoys including competitive salaries, flexible working, world-class training programmes and a highly supportive working culture."

"We’re also looking forward to expanding our national footprint further with new hubs in Galway and Limerick also expected to open this year," he added.

The company was previously known as SQS. However, following an acquisition in 2018 by Assystem Technologies it rebranded.

Expleo currently employs over 15,000 people operating in 30 countries across the globe.