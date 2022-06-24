Expleo Ireland opens Cork hub and creates 200 new jobs

The expansion will bring the company's overall workforce strength to 1,000. 
Expleo Ireland opens Cork hub and creates 200 new jobs

he expansion will bring the company's overall workforce strength to 1,000 in Ireland. 

Fri, 24 Jun, 2022 - 09:08
Emma Taggart

Engineering consultancy firm Expleo opened a new hub in Mahon, Cork the first of a series of regional hubs it will operate.

The company is to add 200 new jobs through a €10m investment.

The expansion will bring the company's overall workforce strength to 1,000 in Ireland. 

The majority of the new positions will be IT roles in disciplines including software development, DevOps, software engineering and technical engineering. 

The expansion comes after the company grew revenues by 25% during the pandemic. 

The company is headquartered in Dublin with a second base in Belfast. Expleo also hopes to establish further regional hubs in Limerick and Galway.

Employees working in the regional hubs will be offered flexible working arrangements.

Expleo was first established in Ireland over 20 years ago. 

Phil Codd, Managing Director, Expleo Ireland, said: "Following extensive research of available resources and skills throughout the country, it was evident that regional hubs would provide Expleo with the additional talent and impetus we need to deliver on our ambitious growth plans."

"Our new hires in Cork will have access to all the benefits our current employee base enjoys including competitive salaries, flexible working, world-class training programmes and a highly supportive working culture."

"We’re also looking forward to expanding our national footprint further with new hubs in Galway and Limerick also expected to open this year," he added.

The company was previously known as SQS. However, following an acquisition in 2018 by Assystem Technologies it rebranded.

Expleo currently employs over 15,000 people operating in 30 countries across the globe.

Read More

AIB's share trading plan extended until January 2023

More in this section

FILE PHOTO The AIB group, which includes EBS, is expected to be hit with a record fine from the Central Bank for it's part in th AIB's share trading plan extended until January 2023
Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland
Toyota recalls first mass-produced electric vehicles over fears wheels could fall off Toyota recalls first mass-produced electric vehicles over fears wheels could fall off
<p>Croom Medical is on track to employ 170 workers by the end of the year rising from 45 people just 12 months ago. Picture: Don Moloney</p>

Croom Medical to create 80 new jobs in Limerick

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices