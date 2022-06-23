Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Kerry MABS, Cork ARC Cancer Support House, GPAI, The Gleneagle Hotel, Cognate Health and LK Shields Solicitors.

Eamonn Foley has been appointed as as service delivery manager at Kerry MABS, the money advice and budgeting service. He will deliver a timely and effective high-quality money advice and budgeting service to clients across its offices in Tralee and Killarney, as well as the MABS outreach centres in numerous locations around the county. He previously worked as financial advisor and co-ordinator at Kerry MABS, prior to which he worked with Certus, Bank of Scotland and AIB, managing client portfolios and business development. Eamonn holds a diploma in Money Advice from University of Ulster and a certificate in Leadership and Management from CMIT.

Karen O'Sullivan has been appointed as marketing and development manager with Cork ARC Cancer Support House. Karen brings extensive experience with not-for-profits, including Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind and Irish Community Air Ambulance. She will lead the marketing and fundraising strategies with an aim to grow awareness and understanding at a time when Cork ARC is seeing a consistently sharp increase in demand for support. Cork ARC has provided help, information and support to people with cancer and their families since 2003. Services include counselling, group therapies, physical therapies, bereavement support, mindfulness-based stress reduction, art therapy and more.

Edward McDonnell, director of CeADAR, Ireland's Centre for Applied AI, headquartered at NexusUCD, has been appointed to the OECD Global Partnership Committee on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), an international initiative to promote the development of AI that respects human rights and democratic values. Dr McDonnell is the first Irish person to be named to the GPAI, launched in June 2020. The GPAI has 25 members including the US, UK, Australia, Canada and EU. He was also appointed to the Enterprise Digital Advisory Forum (EDAF), advising Government on business aspects of the new National Digital Strategy.

Jadwiga Surmiak has been appointed as deputy general manager with The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney. She returns to the hotel, having previously worked there for over ten years. Jadwiga began her hospitality career in 2006 as a waitress in Gleneagle Hotel’s Flesk Restaurant. She secured her a place on the hotel group’s trainee management programme, then rose to various roles including bar manager and front office manager. Then, with Killarney’s Great Southern Hotel, she held the roles of conference and banqueting manager, food and beverage manager, rising to operations manager. Her return to The Gleneagle Hotel has been hugely welcomed by the entire team.

Dr Raul Perez has been appointed as OH consultant occupational health company Cognate Health. An experienced occupational health physician, he has relocated from Spain to Dublin, bringing more than 15 years’ experience as a specialist OH professional, in senior roles within health and safety, and OH services, in energy, healthcare and other industries. Dr Perez gained a Specialist in Occupational Health Medicine qualification in 2013 from the University of Barcelona in Spain, following a Masters in Evaluating Medicine in 2012. He also holds a postgraduate qualification in Occupational Toxicology from University of Barcelona. He holds a degree in Medicine from Anahuac University, Mexico.

Gemma Forde has joined LK Shields Solicitors as a corporate partner, based in the firm’s Galway office. She has a broad corporate experience advising clients on M&A, shareholders agreements, corporate restructurings, joint ventures, venture capital and private equity investment, professional partnership arrangements, family partnership agreements and co-ownership agreements. She advises on commercial property, acting in the acquisition and disposal of development land, corporate and M&A property transactions, sale and acquisition of property investments and commercial landlord and tenant matters. She also advises corporate and high net worth clients on loan debt settlement arrangements, forbearance agreements, associated assets disposals and restructuring and refinancing.