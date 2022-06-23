Limerick's Sullivans Insurance acquired by PIB Group

This is the sixth retail investment that PIB has snapped up in Ireland
Limerick's Sullivans Insurance acquired by PIB Group

Sullivan Insurance's 34-strong team will remain in place.

Thu, 23 Jun, 2022 - 13:36
Alan Healy

Limerick broker Sullivans Insurance has been acquired by the rapidly expanding international insurance firm the PIB Group.

A general insurance broker formed in 1983 by founder Denis Sullivan, the firm remains headquartered in Limerick but now has a presence across several counties with offices in Ennis, Nenagh and Athlone.

Denis holds the position of non-Executive Director since handing over the reins to sons Barry and Ian Sullivan as Directors in 2009. They were joined by Michael Henchy, following a merger with Michael Henchy Insurance in 2018.

Financial details of the acquisition by the PIB Group have not been disclosed. Sullivan Insurance's 34-strong team will remain in place.

Recent accounts show the firm increased turnover for the 2021 financial year to €2.7m with a profit after tax and depreciation of €440,072.

Sullivan Insurances is the sixth retail investment that PIB has snapped up in Ireland. These have so far been predominantly family-run establishments including Creane & Creane, Oliver Murphy in Waterford and Fingal Insurance which they acquired last week.

"PIB will be a great new home for us, and we were attracted to them because of their strength, scale and strategic vision," Denis Sullivan said. 

"We look forward to being able to leverage the strength of our new network of peers and the wider PIB Group to bring additional benefits for our people and customers.”

Read More

Injury claims represent largest claims and costs for liability insurance

More in this section

SumUp raises €590m to further reach SumUp raises €590m to further reach
Personio reaches €8bn valuation, eyes future growth Personio reaches €8bn valuation, eyes future growth
General Economy And Retail As Ireland Prepares For Bailout Exit Update: AIB fined €83.3m for role in the tracker mortgage scandal
Munster BusinessInsurancePlace: LimerickOrganisation: Sullivans InsuranceOrganisation: PIB Group
<p>The recent acquisition of Eolas Technologies has allowed the firm to expand overseas and grow its employee numbers to 70. Picture: Roger Kenny.</p>

Irish tax firm Fenero opens Cork city office

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices