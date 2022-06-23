Irish tax firm Fenero opens Cork city office

Fenero, an Irish tax and financial management company, has opened an office in Cork city, the firm announced today.

The opening of the new office comes as the company continues to expand, having completed the acquisition of Indian IT and financial company Eolas Technologies.

The recent acquisition has allowed the firm to expand overseas and grow its employee numbers to 70.

Fenero's expansion is set to continue this year as the company hopes to grow to 85 employees by the end of the year.

The Irish firm was founded in 2009 by Dublin native Sinead Doherty.

Fenero offers tax and payment management solutions to the contingent workforce including professional service contractors, freelancers, as well as businesses.

The business has expanded in recent years and currently processes over €200m in payments each year.

Sinead Doherty, CEO, Fenero said: “We’re excited and energised by the direction of the company following what was a challenging time during the pandemic. Since then, we’ve developed our business strategy and have been very focused on building out new capabilities and capacity within the business."

"We’re thrilled to be opening an office in Cork City and having a presence on the ground there. The acquisition of Eolas Technologies, a company with which we’d previously worked and shown great synergies, is allowing us to accelerate the undertaking of a complete digital transformation across the business, to enhance and innovate both the customer and employee experience.

“Our in-house team of developers and UX designers now make up almost 10% of our team, which is a significant shift arising from our strategic commitment to digital transformation and our technology platforms," she added.

The company hopes to launch additional digitally-led tax and financial services later in 2022.