Cork insurance provider Laya Healthcare gives support payment to thousands of customers 

Cork insurance provider Laya Healthcare gives support payment to thousands of customers 

LAYA Healthcare offices at Eastgate, Little Island, Co. Cork.

Wed, 22 Jun, 2022 - 08:50
Cáit Caden

Laya Healthcare customers are eligible for a refund if they have a live health insurance policy with the provider since June 1.

The Cork based health insurance firm confirmed that they will be giving €85 per adult and €35 per child through this support refund.

“This latest development announced by Laya is welcome news for all their members. It follows on from similar initiatives by both Irish Life Health and VHI who announced rebates in April and May of this year,” said health insurance consultant with Totalhealthcover.ie Dermot Goode.

The refund, which was first reported by the Irish Independent, will go to thousands of Laya Healthcare customers.

“Families throughout the country are really struggling with the soaring cost of living and these rebates or member supports will come as a welcome input into household budgets,” added Mr Goode.

He continued by highlighting the impact this will have on the pocket of a family as if two adults and two children have policies with the provider, they could be in line for €240 through this rebate.

“Laya have structured this payment in such a way that no action is required by the member and this will be issued automatically through July and August,” said Mr Goode.

He explained that these rebates are made possible by the fact that the insurers appear to be incurring lower than expected claims particularly from the public hospital sector.

“We are hopeful that this downward pressure on health insurance costs will mean little or no premium increases for the rest of 2022,” he said.

This is the second support payment Laya has given its customers since the onset of the pandemic.

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Laya refunded its customers while private hospitals and clinics were closed due to Covid-19 measures.

These refunds came to €195 for every adult member and €60 for every child member.

“On a cautionary note, these are once off payments and consumers still need to be reviewing their cover at each renewal to make sure they’re on the most up to date version of their plan,” said Mr Goode.

“A rebate of €85 is good news but if you’re still insured on a dated plan, your savings could be five to 10 times this figure,” he said.

With approximately 600,000 members, Laya is the second-biggest health insurer in the Irish market.

More in this section

Wind farm report Cork firm Simply Blue to develop new offshore wind farm off Co Down coast
Kellogg Sues Union Striking at Its Cereal Plant, Alleging Threats and Trespassing Kellogg to split into three independent companies
People are paramount for Vodafone and Deloitte Vodafone CEO Anne O'Leary moves to Meta
<p>NatWest's Irish arm, Ulster Bank, is leaving the ROI banking market. Photo: Sam Boal / RollingNews.ie</p>

UK government extends NatWest trading plan by one year

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices