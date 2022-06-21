Cork firm Simply Blue to develop new offshore wind farm off Co Down coast

Cork-based renewable energy firm Simply Blue Group is to develop a new offshore wind project for Northern Ireland, it announced today.

It will be the group's second offshore wind project in Northern Ireland.

The ‘Olympic Offshore Wind’ project is a sister project to ‘Nomadic Offshore Wind’ which was announced by the group earlier this year.

The wind farm will provide a combined capacity of up to 1.3-gigawatt and is to be located off the coast of County Down.

The project will provide an opportunity for the local supply chain to set up and prepare for commercial-scale opportunities offshore in Northern Ireland.

Based in Cork, Simply Blue Group is focused on marine projects associated with floating offshore wind.

To date, the group has developed a pipeline of over 9-gigawatt of floating offshore wind projects, primarily located in Ireland and the UK.

Simply Blue is currently developing the Emerald Floating Wind Project in the Celtic Sea off Kinsale with Shell, and the Blue Gem Wind portfolio of floating wind projects in the Welsh waters of the Celtic sea with TotalEnergies.

Last month, the group announced plans for the development of two offshore wind farms in Sweden.

Sam McCloskey, Northern Ireland Adviser at Simply Blue Group said: “We are delighted to add another offshore wind project to our Northern Ireland portfolio, as we believe the offshore environment off the coast of Northern Ireland offers huge potential to blue economy developers such as ourselves.”

Steven Agnew, Head of Renewable NI welcomed the announcement of the new offshore wind project.

"RenewableNI is excited by the scale of the opportunity the Olympic project represents, adding to a growing portfolio of offshore developments that will bring jobs and investment as well as deliver low-cost electricity and increased energy security," he said.

Last year, UK firm Octopus Renewables took a 24% stake in Simply Blue Group (SBG) in a deal worth €15m. The investment aimed to accelerate Simply Blue Group's expansion in Ireland, the UK and internationally.