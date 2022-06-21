Tesla to cut its salaried workforce by about 10%

Tesla Inc. is cutting its salaried workforce by about 10% over the next three months, resulting in a reduction of as much as about 3.5% in the electric-car maker’s total headcount, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.

“We grew very fast on the salaried side,” Musk said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.