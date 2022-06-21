Tesla to cut its salaried workforce by about 10%

“A year from now, I think our headcount will be higher” both in salaried and hourly workers, but for now the headcount reduction will be 3% to 3.5%, Elon Musk said.
Tesla to cut its salaried workforce by about 10%

Tesla, now headquartered in Austin, has grown to about 100,000 employees globally and has hired rapidly in recent months. Picture: AP Photo/David Zalubowski.

Tue, 21 Jun, 2022 - 09:30
Dana Hull

Tesla Inc. is cutting its salaried workforce by about 10% over the next three months, resulting in a reduction of as much as about 3.5% in the electric-car maker’s total headcount, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said.

“We grew very fast on the salaried side,” Musk said in an interview with Bloomberg News Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday. 

“A year from now, I think our headcount will be higher” both in salaried and hourly workers, but for now the headcount reduction will be 3% to 3.5%, he said.

Musk announced the company’s plans to reduce staff earlier this month. Tesla, now headquartered in Austin, has grown to about 100,000 employees globally and has hired rapidly in recent months. 

The job cuts, which have impacted everyone from human resources representatives to software engineers, caught many by surprise.

Qatar’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Qatar Investment Authority and Investment Promotion Agency Qatar are the underwriters of the Qatar Economic Forum, Powered by Bloomberg. Media City Qatar is the host organization.

  • Bloomberg

Read More

AIB sells €400m in non-performing loans to Everyday

More in this section

US drinks firm to buy Sligo-based Lough Gill Distillery US drinks firm to buy Sligo-based Lough Gill Distillery
Giant Cruise Ships Maiden Voyage May Be to a Scrapyard Giant cruise ship’s maiden voyage may be to a scrapyard
Pfizer to close research plant Pfizer to buy stake in French vaccine company 
<p>The loan portfolio incurred a loss before tax and post-provisions of €46m last year. </p>

AIB sells €400m in non-performing loans to Everyday

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices