US drinks firm to buy Sligo-based Lough Gill Distillery

Sligo-based Lough Gill Distillery is to be acquired by American spirits giant Sazerac Company.

The acquisition, announced today by Hazelwood Demesne Ltd, owners of Lough Gill Distillery, includes full control of the distillery and the Anthrú whiskey brand.

Sazerac Company is one of the world’s largest distilled spirits companies. The firm owns a number of other whiskey brands, including Michael Collins Irish Whiskey and Paddy Irish Whiskey.

The American company is known for restoring distillery sites throughout the United States.

Sazerac plans to develop the over 100-acre site, including the original demesne of Hazelwood House, with the aim of creating a whiskey facility and visitor attraction.

The firm hopes to make Hazelwood Demesne an important tourism site in Sligo with the goal of welcoming around 150,000 visitors to the distillery each year.

Sazerac also has plans to grow the footprint of Lough Gill Distillery, by increasing the distillery’s capacity, as well as adding to warehouse capacity and expanding production and bottling lines.

The American firm has said that all current Lough Gill Distillery team members will remain with the business. Sazerac is expected to create a number of new jobs following the development and expansion of the distillery.

As part of the acquisition, Sazerac will maintain the development of the Athrú brand, including global distribution.

Mark Brown, president and chief executive officer of Sazerac said: “With its rich history of distilling and storytelling, Ireland is an ideal homeplace for our whiskey business to flourish. In particular, the history of the Lough Gill Distillery, dating back to the 18th century, will be an integral keystone in the restoration and storytelling of this site.

"We look forward to preserving the history, delighting our future visitors by the stories we share, and further expanding the growth opportunities for Paddy, Michael Collins and Athrú Whiskeys.”

David Raethorne, founder of the Lough Gill Distillery said: “This is a major announcement for Sligo and a vote of confidence in the potential for Sligo to become a major player in the booming global Irish whiskey market.

"The acquisition will enable Lough Gill Distillery to fully develop as a world-class visitor destination and will have significant long-term economic and tourism benefits for Sligo, which, for me, was always a personal goal.

"In addition, the maintenance and preservation works undertaken to date on Hazelwood House have played an essential part in saving it from dereliction. This acquisition will ensure that Hazelwood House will be enjoyed and appreciated by generations to come, another key objective of the project," he added.