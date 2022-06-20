Kingspan sees fall in orders as market deteriorates 

The Irish company reported a decline in order intake volume compared to May and June 2021.
Kingspan sees fall in orders as market deteriorates 

The company expects to report a record trading profit for the first half of 2022 of around €415m. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Mon, 20 Jun, 2022 - 08:40
Emma Taggart

Building materials company Kingspan has seen a deterioration in the market over the previous two months as orders fall significantly.

The Irish company reported a decline in order intake volume compared to May and June 2021.

However, Kingspan reported an increase in orders during May and June from the same period in 2019, prior to the pandemic. 

The company expects to report a record trading profit for the first half of 2022 of around €415m, a 26% increase from the €329m in reported profits during the first half of 2021.

The increase in profits was driven by a significant increase in first-quarter sales, which were up 47% year-on-year. 

Kingspan has reported that its global backlog of orders on hand in insulated panels was down 2% in volume at the end of May. This comes after the company reported that it was 19% ahead of orders at end-March.

The group said that it was positioned strongly overall for the medium-term and in a statement said this was supported by "its focus on energy efficiency, our high-performance product suite, our distinctive Planet Passionate agenda and diversity of our end markets".

The Irish firm operates 129 manufacturing sites in over 70 countries across the world. 

Read More

Hibernia Reit leaves Irish Stock Exchange following acquisition

 

More in this section

Hibernia Reit leaves Irish Stock Exchange following acquisition Hibernia Reit leaves Irish Stock Exchange following acquisition
Danone To Cut Up To 2,000 Jobs French food company Danone reduces product range to cut costs
She's focused on the task at hand Meet the Irishman fighting for a global four-day work week
<p>Primark said click &amp; collect has the potential to satisfy unfulfilled demand.</p>

Primark to trial click and collect in some UK stores

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices