The Irishman fighting for a 4-day work week

Joe O’Connor wants to persuade your boss, and everyone’s boss, to reduce the workweek to 32 hours.

As chief executive officer of the nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, O’Connor oversees six-month boot camps now helping 170 companies with 10,000 participating employees around the world to adopt more flexible work schedules.

The New Zealand-based nonprofit has signed up employers in the US, Ireland, Australia and Canada, as well as its home country. This month, 70 companies in the UK with over 3,300 employees will embark on a pilot program that includes training, mentorship, data collection and networking, O’Connor said.

He is capitalising on a watershed moment in the workplace, where the future of when and how work happens is up for grabs.

Workers and managers alike know from the past two years of working from home that many jobs don’t really require 40 weekly hours to complete. But the relationship of workers and employers remains in play, with some high profile CEOs, such as Elon Musk, demanding workers return to the office, and others, like Thomas Gottstein, CEO of Credit Suisse Group AG, acknowledging that his company will never return to full-time in-office staffing. O’Connor is seizing this moment of ambiguity to provide organisations with a palatable path forward.

But not for himself. If O’Connor touts the virtues of working reduced hours, his own schedule is hardly abbreviated.

A recent work day began with a 6:15am media interview. Other days end with 9pm online information sessions with executives considering an Australia and New Zealand pilot program, which 4 Day Week Global plans to launch in August.

“We laugh about being acolytes of reduced work time who do conferences in weird time zones in the middle of the night,” he said.

The 33-year-old Irishman can most often be found at his desk in the living room corner of a one-bedroom apartment in Astoria, Queens, that he shares with his partner, Grace, and their two cocker spaniels, Ned and Lady.

A former director of campaigning at Ireland’s largest public-sector trade union, O’Connor came to the US nine months ago, obtaining his visa through the Worker Institute at Cornell University, where he is also a visiting scholar researching work-time reduction. But he had much larger intentions while stateside.

“It wasn’t until well into his stay here that I realised that he had come here to organise a US pilot and expected me to run the research for it,” said Boston College economist and sociologist Juliet Schor, who is indeed spearheading 4 Day’s global research efforts and delivered a spring TED Talk on the larger case for a four-day work week.

Aside from the challenge of reversing an ingrained societal norm, O’Connor faces a branding problem: “Four-day week” is a misnomer. He and others define it as a metaphor for suitably reduced hours, typically 32 per week, and flexibility.

For example, some parents who participate in 4 Day’s programs opt for five six-hour days a week, while some coders prefer three eleven-hour days. Many companies don’t drop a full day from the schedule right away.

“We work with lots of companies that do a gradual reduction,” O’Connor said. “Some shave off an hour a year.”

Most organisations that embrace shorter schedules enjoy lower turnover, cheaper health care, fewer mistakes and higher-quality applicants, according to Schor. Stress tends to ebb, while job satisfaction rises, she says, and productivity stays stable.

O’Connor became an evangelist for shorter workweeks inadvertently. While he was working with the union in Ireland, the Government instituted a policy to avoid pay cuts by increasing many workers’ weekly hours from 35 to 37. This didn’t sit well with O’Connor. He sent a survey to union members, and the answers changed the course of his life. Hundreds of workers, mostly mothers, filled in a comment box, explaining what had happened when they’d followed the common Irish parent path of voluntarily reducing their hours and salaries for family reasons, such as working 70% time for 70% pay.

In 2018, O’Connor spearheaded a conference in Ireland called the Future of Working Time.

The next year, he launched 4-Day Week Ireland, pulling together academics, businesses and the National Women’s Council of Ireland as members. He positioned shorter weeks as a centrist proposal that would meet the needs of workers, businesses and society, and a standard 35-hour workweek was finally reinstated in April.

