IT services firm HCS opens new base in Cork with €3.2m investment 

Waterford-based IT services-provider HCS announced it will open a new base in Cork as part of a €3.2m investment.

The investment will also be used to double the company’s workforce to 60 staff and grow revenues to €9m by 2025.

“We build security into everything we manage for customers and we expect to see high growth across cybersecurity and managed IT services in the face of evolving threats and the rise in hybrid working,” said HCS CEO Neil Phelan.

“We also expect continued adoption of hosted telephony, driven by flexible working practices and the replacement of traditional copper wires with fibre lines throughout the country,” he added.

The IT services, security and telecoms business now has offices in Waterford, Dublin and Cork and will be creating roles in security, telecoms, business applications and managed services.

HCS said that this investment will provide it with the technology systems and skills it needs to expand its solution portfolio.

The company currently has contracts with leading tech firms Fortinet and Microsoft.

“We anticipate further opportunities for growth in the productivity space and we’re excited to expand our capabilities in Microsoft business applications,” said Mr Phelan.