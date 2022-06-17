IT services firm HCS opens new base in Cork with €3.2m investment 

IT services firm HCS opens new base in Cork with €3.2m investment 

Neil Phelan, CEO of Waterford It services firm HCS

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 11:54
Cáit Caden

Waterford-based IT services-provider HCS announced it will open a new base in Cork as part of a €3.2m investment.

The investment will also be used to double the company’s workforce to 60 staff and grow revenues to €9m by 2025.

“We build security into everything we manage for customers and we expect to see high growth across cybersecurity and managed IT services in the face of evolving threats and the rise in hybrid working,” said HCS CEO Neil Phelan.

“We also expect continued adoption of hosted telephony, driven by flexible working practices and the replacement of traditional copper wires with fibre lines throughout the country,” he added.

The IT services, security and telecoms business now has offices in Waterford, Dublin and Cork and will be creating roles in security, telecoms, business applications and managed services.

HCS said that this investment will provide it with the technology systems and skills it needs to expand its solution portfolio.

The company currently has contracts with leading tech firms Fortinet and Microsoft.

“We anticipate further opportunities for growth in the productivity space and we’re excited to expand our capabilities in Microsoft business applications,” said Mr Phelan.

More in this section

RelateCare to create 280 jobs at new Tralee facility RelateCare to create 280 jobs at new Tralee facility
Irish banks cleared to launch mobile payment service to rival Revolut Irish banks cleared to launch mobile payment service to rival Revolut
New freight service between Rosslare and Belgium announced New freight service between Rosslare and Belgium announced
<p>Tesco CEO Ken Murphy </p>

Sales for Tesco's Irish business fell 2.4% but exceed pre-pandemic levels

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices