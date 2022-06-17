Sales for Tesco's Irish business fell 2.4% but exceed pre-pandemic levels

Inflation has fuelled growth for Tesco as it recovers from the economic impact of Covid-19, it’s recent financial update showed.

For its Republic of Ireland business, the grocer saw sales reach €715m for Q1, which is down over 2% compared with last year but is above pre-pandemic levels.

“Although difficult to separate from the significant impact of lapping last year’s lockdowns, we are seeing some early indications of changing customer behaviour as a result of the inflationary environment,” said Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy.

In Central Europe, the chain witnessed market growth share in all three countries where it has shops.

In this area it also completed the sale of 17 malls and one retail park, generating proceeds of approximately £200m (€233m).

Tesco’s sales for Q1 in its UK market reached almost £10m (nearly €12m) which is well above pre-pandemic levels.

“Customers are facing unprecedented increases in the cost of living and it is therefore even more important that we work with our supplier partners to mitigate as much inflation as possible,” said Mr Murphy.

The Cork man added that the “market environment remains incredibly challenging” and his company’s focus will remain on providing value, which so far has helped Tesco “to outperform the market.”

Overall group retail sales for Q1 came to £13.5m (nearly €16m).