Sales for Tesco's Irish business fell 2.4% but exceed pre-pandemic levels

Chief executive of Tesco Ken Murphy said “market environment remains incredibly challenging."
Sales for Tesco's Irish business fell 2.4% but exceed pre-pandemic levels

Tesco CEO Ken Murphy 

Fri, 17 Jun, 2022 - 11:03
Cáit Caden

Inflation has fuelled growth for Tesco as it recovers from the economic impact of Covid-19, it’s recent financial update showed.

For its Republic of Ireland business, the grocer saw sales reach €715m for Q1, which is down over 2% compared with last year but is above pre-pandemic levels.

“Although difficult to separate from the significant impact of lapping last year’s lockdowns, we are seeing some early indications of changing customer behaviour as a result of the inflationary environment,” said Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy.

In Central Europe, the chain witnessed market growth share in all three countries where it has shops.

In this area it also completed the sale of 17 malls and one retail park, generating proceeds of approximately £200m (€233m).

Tesco’s sales for Q1 in its UK market reached almost £10m (nearly €12m) which is well above pre-pandemic levels.

“Customers are facing unprecedented increases in the cost of living and it is therefore even more important that we work with our supplier partners to mitigate as much inflation as possible,” said Mr Murphy.

The Cork man added that the “market environment remains incredibly challenging” and his company’s focus will remain on providing value, which so far has helped Tesco “to outperform the market.” 

Overall group retail sales for Q1 came to £13.5m (nearly €16m).

More in this section

RelateCare to create 280 jobs at new Tralee facility RelateCare to create 280 jobs at new Tralee facility
Irish banks cleared to launch mobile payment service to rival Revolut Irish banks cleared to launch mobile payment service to rival Revolut
New freight service between Rosslare and Belgium announced New freight service between Rosslare and Belgium announced
<p>Neil Phelan, CEO of Waterford It services firm HCS</p>

IT services firm HCS opens new base in Cork with €3.2m investment 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices