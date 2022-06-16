New freight service between Rosslare and Belgium announced

Finnlines is to launch a new freight service from Rosslare Europort to Zeebrugge, Belgium, the shipping company announced today.

The route will have two departures a week from each direction. It is hoped that the Finnish shipping company will expand the service further.

The service, set to begin next month, provides a new link between Ireland and continental Europe. The introduction of the service brings the number of direct services between Rosslare and continental Europe to 34.

Zeebrugge, located on the Belgian coast, is one of the world's busiest roll-on-roll-off ports.

The route will be operated by a roll-on-roll-off vessel, which has the capacity to carry 3,259 lane metres of cargo, equivalent to approximately 225 trailers.

General Manager of Rosslare Europort Glenn Carr said: “The substantial increase in volume at the port clearly demonstrates the shift in demand for services out of Rosslare from other hubs, we are the closest port to Europe and easily accessible to all major cities and industrial sites throughout Ireland."

"As major ports such as Dublin grapple with future constraints and congestion, Rosslare Europort will be further developed to help alleviate these challenges and offer real viable, efficient and sustainable alternative services and connectivity for the greater good of the wider economy,” said Carr.

Antonio Raimo, Line Manager at Finnlines, said: “We are delighted to support the growing post-Brexit Irish trade to the continent and provide transport operators with an important alternative route, which will greatly benefit all stakeholders and the Irish economy.

"Finnlines provides cost-efficient and high-frequency liner services to its customers with the lowest CO2 emissions per transported cargo unit," he added.

“Finnlines is proud to expand its route network and upgrade its services to support its customers to grow and develop new businesses,” stated Tom Pippingsköld, Finnlines President and CEO.

Finnlines is part of the Grimaldi Group and specialises in freight transport.