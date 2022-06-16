VMware to expand with 205 new jobs in Dublin

The expansion builds on VMware’s established presence in Cork where it employs 1,000 people
Kit Colbert, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer with VMware pictured with IDA Vice President Victoria Mackechnie and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath.

Thu, 16 Jun, 2022 - 15:36
Alan Healy

Cloud computing firm VMware is extending its presence in Dublin with plans to recruit 205 new workers over the next three years.

The extended team builds on VMware’s established presence in Cork where it employs 1,000 people and is the company's third-largest global location.

The recruitment yesterday follows the announcement last month that Broadcom had acquired VMWare for almost €60bn, in one of the largest technology deals of all time. VMware said it is expanding in Dublin to draw on Ireland’s highly skilled workforce, including engineers, project managers and graduate-level developers. The investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

"Ireland is an important geography for VMware and our commitment to recruit more than 200 talented technologists in Dublin to bolster our multi-cloud innovation is testament to the exceptional talent pool Ireland provides,” said Kit Colbert the company's Chief Technology Officer.

VMware said the team will be based in Dublin but employees will have the opportunity for remote working.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said:  “Over 200 new jobs will be created by 2025, and I’m particularly pleased to see VMware offering the option to work remotely. Remote and flexible working is something I’m passionate about and want to see a lot more of. Congratulations to the team and the 1,000 strong staff in VMware’s Cork office who I’ve no doubt were pivotal in making this happen.”

