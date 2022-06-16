Carlow-based Zeus Scooters to create over 20 new jobs in Ireland

Carlow-based start-up Zeus Scooters will create over 20 new jobs in Ireland following a €5m investment, the e-scooter firm announced today.

The company currently employs around 20 people in Ireland, alongside over 80 staff in its countries of operation.

In addition to creating over 20 new jobs in Ireland, the firm will employ over 100 additional staff in cities of operation.

The investment will be used for the company's expansion and development of new electric vehicle solutions for the global market.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner regarding the expansion of the firm Damien Young, founder and CEO said: "We would expect to double in size within the next 18 months."

The continued expansion of Zeus has made it Ireland’s largest micro-mobility company.

The company is expected to launch a number of new innovations over the next 12 months, including the launch of the new Z2 Scooter in Europe and the rollout of its solar-powered docking stations known as Lit Trees.

Young said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have new partners on board as we continue to reach new markets and change the face of micro-mobility globally. Our goal is to positively contribute to environmentally-friendly last mile transport means in cities everywhere with our safe, stable and unique micro-mobility vehicles."

Due to a lack of legislation regarding e-scooters on the road the company is currently unable to launch in Ireland. However, it is anticipated that a bill to allow e-scooters on Irish roads will be passed by the end of the year.

Following this, Young expects that Zeus will be able to roll out its shared scheme e-scooters in Ireland during the summer of 2023.

Zeus is also looking into the viability of launching e-mopeds in Ireland which could arrive in the country before e-scooters are rolled out.

The company currently has around 5,000 vehicles and is set to further expand its fleet of e-vehicles.

"Our objective would be to more than double the number of e-scooters over the next 12 to 18 months. We will probably introduce about 2,000 e-mopeds and a few hundred e-microcars within the fleet," said Young.

"In 12 months time we will have a far bigger fleet based on the current of plans," he added.

Zeus is set to begin testing e-microcars later this year, with the aim of rolling them out in various locations during 2023.

ZEUS was thrilled to meet Minister Robert Troy and Enterprise Ireland in Germany. We were delighted to introduce our partners and providers that help make ZEUS the most unique provider in Germany🛴🇩🇪 #littree #experiencethedifference #zeusscooters pic.twitter.com/6NBPxGjog2 — ZEUS Scooters (@Zeus_Scooters) June 14, 2022

The new €5m investment is made up of €2m through Irish Based BVP investments, €350,000 from Enterprise Ireland, €1.65m of angel investment and €1m in debt.

Previously, the firm had secured €2m in seed investment led by investor and entrepreneur Colm Menton, who sold Europcar in 2017 for an estimated €26m.

Zeus has gained a positive appeal throughout Europe for launching the world’s first three-wheeled sharing scooter.

The e-scooter company was established in 2019 and first launched in Germany in 2020. It has now expanded into six countries in 42 locations.

Donnchadh Cullinan, Head of ICT HPSU in Enterprise Ireland said: “As a High Potential Start Up (HPSU), Zeus has demonstrated its unique proposition in markets across Europe, Scandinavia and Asia. Enterprise Ireland is excited to continue to support Zeus on its growth journey, as it continues to find new markets and create employment.”