Ryanair staff to strike in Spain, Portugal and Italy 

Unions FILT-CGIL and UIL Trasporti said they were seeking improved pay and conditions after staging a four-hour stoppage earlier in June.  
Labour unrest and staff shortages in Europe are causing headaches for travellers heading into the peak summer season. Picture: David Creedon

Wed, 15 Jun, 2022 - 16:54

Unions representing staff and cabin crew for Ryanair in Italy have called a 24-hour strike for June 25, coinciding with walkouts the budget airline is facing the same day in other parts of Europe.

Ryanair workers in Spain and Portugal have announced strikes for late June and the Italian unions said they also expected stoppages in France and Belgium.

Labour unrest and staff shortages in Europe are causing headaches for travellers heading into the peak summer season, with airports and airlines clamouring to find more workers, minimize cancelled flights and reduce delays. 

 Ryanair ranked first for the number of passengers travelling to and from Italy last year as Alitalia shrunk its network before handing over to smaller ITA Airways.

Yesterday, Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said bookings for Europe's biggest budget airline have continued to strengthen and he expects summer fares to be between 7% and 9% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

O'Leary told Reuters that "we've seen very strong bookings through May. We had 92% load factor in May. We think that would rise to about 94% in June. And July, August, and September look very strong with higher load factors and also higher fares".

"Fares will be up probably high single digits 7,8, 9% over summer 2019," he said.

  • Reuters

