Cork's Musgrave Group invests €25m in Centra and SuperValu stores

Centra and SuperValu owner Musgrave said announced a new €25m sustainability investment, which will be shared amongst its stores.

In the Republic of Ireland, Musgrave is spending €50,000 per SuperValu store and €28,000 per Centra store.

“In my own stores, we have already reduced our environmental impact through investment in energy efficiencies. This new fund will ensure we can build on these efforts and achieve lasting, sustainable changes that will also help our business grow and thrive for years to come,” said Gerry Doherty, SuperValu and Centra Store owner in Donegal.

With this funding, retailers can select suitable initiatives based on each store’s needs and set-up, including upgrading freezers and refrigeration units, LED lighting retrofit, solar panels, and electronic shelf edge labels.

As part of the investment, Musgrave said that 100% of its own brand packaging will be eliminated, and where necessary will be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025.

Musgraves has also promised that 100 of their stores will have solar panels by 2025 as part of this new fund. Musgrave Group estimated that this €25m investment will result in a 12% carbon reduction by the company over a two-year period.

It claimed that the 12% carbon reduction is the equivalent of removing over 10,000 tonnes of carbon, planting 380,000 trees across the island of Ireland or powering over 5,000 homes.

The Cork based family-owned wholesale company indirectly and directly employ over 41,000 people in more than 1,000 stores and offices. Musgrave Group had revenues of €4.5bn in 2020.

“There has never been a time in human history when our collective effort will matter more than in dealing with the climate crisis. As a business with a presence in every community across the island of Ireland, we have a responsibility to act, while putting in place genuine and meaningful sustainability policies,” said Noel Keeley, CEO of Musgrave Group.