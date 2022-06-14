Limerick landlord and Mayo dentist amongst list of tax defaulters

A Limerick landlord, a Mayo dentist and a Louth fuel wholesaler are amongst those appearing on the latest tax defaulter's list published by the Revenue.

Glendalough Stores Ltd, which is now in liquidation, of 66A Newtown Business Park, Boyne Business Park, Drogheda, Co Louth topped the list in the Revenue investigation case for under declaration of VAT. The settlement was made up of €3.3m in taxes, €3.4m in interest and €3.3m in penalties. Revenue said that the entire settlement amount of just under €10m remained unpaid as of March 31.