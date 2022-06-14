Limerick landlord and Mayo dentist amongst list of tax defaulters

Largest case saw a €10m settlement that remains unpaid
Limerick landlord and Mayo dentist amongst list of tax defaulters

Nine cases were for amounts exceeding €100,000, of which one exceeded €500,000.

Tue, 14 Jun, 2022 - 14:32
Alan Healy

A Limerick landlord, a Mayo dentist and a Louth fuel wholesaler are amongst those appearing on the latest tax defaulter's list published by the Revenue.

Glendalough Stores Ltd, which is now in liquidation, of 66A Newtown Business Park, Boyne Business Park, Drogheda, Co Louth topped the list in the Revenue investigation case for under declaration of VAT. The settlement was made up of €3.3m in taxes, €3.4m in interest and €3.3m in penalties. Revenue said that the entire settlement amount of just under €10m remained unpaid as of March 31.

The company is amongst nine cases published today by the Revenue with €11.6m in total settlements.

Stephen Murphy, a former company director, landlord and PAYE employee of Garryhill, Bagelnalstown, Co. Carlow had the second-largest settlement in a Revenue investigation case under declaration of income tax. The settlement was made up of €222,133 in taxes, €67,574 in interest and €357,568 in penalties. Revenue said the €267,461 remained unpaid as of March 31.

