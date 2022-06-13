Park Place Technologies invests in Cork with the opening of new facility

This is the second facility that the company has opened in Cork
Park Place Technologies invests in Cork with the opening of new facility

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin with Park Place Technologies CEO Chris Adams at the opening of the company's new facility in Blarney, County Cork. Photo: Andy Gibson.

Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 12:47
Cáit Caden

Park Place Technologies, a third party hardware supplier especially for data centres, opened a new support and operations centre in Cork.

The IDA invested an undisclosed amount in the new 24,500 square feet Blarney facility, which aims to create more jobs in Ireland’s tech sector.

“Park Place represents a modest investment for Ireland, but Ireland represents a major piece of our global investment in customer and employee experience,” said Park Place Technologies CEO Chris Adams.

Park Place Technologies is a leading provider of parts for data centres and also provides management services. Through various acquisitions over the years, including US firm Reliant Technology which Park Place Technologies bought this year, the company has made itself an important cog in the global hardware supply chain.

The new facility marks Park Place Technologies’ second opening in Ireland and it aims to create jobs in its engineering and technology departments. These roles include support centre representatives, advanced engineering technical support and buyer planners.

In 2018, the company opened its EMEA operations centre in City Quarter, Lapp’s Quay, Cork. When it came to Ireland, it pledged to create 70 new tech jobs over the next two years.

“Park Place does not want to be viewed as another US business setting up shop for itself,” said Mr Adams.

“We do things differently when we invest in a community, and we want to prove ourselves as a part of the lives of the people of Cork,” he added.

Park Place supports more than 15,000 organisations in over 115 countries. Headquartered in Cleveland, Park Place currently employs over over 1,000 people, and maintains offices across the globe, including in San Diego, Denver, Boston, Toronto, London, Calne, Wiesbaden, Malaysia, Singapore and Dubai.

