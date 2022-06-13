Major blaze hits Smurfit Kappa packaging plant in UK

West Midlands Fire Service said fire crews from across the West Midlands region around Birmingham had made progress containing the blaze throughout the night
Major blaze hits Smurfit Kappa packaging plant in UK

The Birmingham plant is one of two paper mills it operates in the U.K. and it produces 500-700 tonnes of packaging paper every day.

Mon, 13 Jun, 2022 - 09:00
Kate Holton and Padraic Halpin

A large fire has ripped through a major packaging plant in central England owned by Smurfit Kappa, with a large amount of paper and cardboard bales on fire in a warehouse.

West Midlands Fire Service said fire crews from across the West Midlands region around Birmingham had made progress containing the blaze throughout the night. It said there were no reports of any casualties.

Ireland's Smurfit Kappa is Europe's largest paper packaging producer. The Birmingham plant is one of two paper mills it operates in the U.K. and it produces 500-700 tonnes of packaging paper every day,
which is later converted into cardboard boxes.

The fire service said that at the height of the blaze it had more than 30 fire appliances in use, including two aerial hydraulic platforms, multiple fire engines, a high-volume water pumping unit, and a drone.

It said it had declared the fire a major incident after 8,000 tonnes of compressed cardboard caught fire. Pictures posted by the fire service online showed bales of cardboard on fire across a large area of the site.

The fire service said it expected to be in attendance in some capacity for at least the next 48 hours.

Packaging companies have had to meet a surge in demand for their products over the last two years and Smurfit said earlier this year that its product range remained effectively sold out in almost all of the 36 countries it operates in.

  • Reuters

Read More

ESRI: Increasing female labour force participation can reduce poverty

More in this section

Alleged €2m fraud uncovered at Dr Quirkey’s Good Time casino firm Alleged €2m fraud uncovered at Dr Quirkey’s Good Time casino firm
DHL opens new €11m Cork facility DHL opens new €11m Cork facility
UCC student wins Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award UCC student wins Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award
<p>This is the largest investment for a carbon neutral project made by an Irish distillery to date. Picture: Cathal Noonan.</p>

Midleton Distillery to be carbon neutral by end of 2026

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices