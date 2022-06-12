Alleged €2m fraud uncovered at Dr Quirkey’s Good Time casino firm

An alleged €2m fraud has been uncovered at the company that operates the arcade and casino business, Dr Quirkey’s Good Time Emporium, on Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

The disclosure is contained in new consolidated accounts for Dublin Pool and Juke Box Ltd which show that the alleged misappropriation of funds totalled over €1m in 2018, and over €1m in 2019.

The business is owned by businessman Richard Quirke who has built a sizeable fortune from the casino business.

In the newly filed 2019 accounts, the directors said that “in December 2020, the company discovered that it was the subject of a fraud in the business”. It said it has written off the amounts.

The breakdown of the alleged fraud in 2019 includes €887,000 under alleged “misappropriation of cash” and alleged “misappropriated bank payments” of €130,190.

The breakdown of the cost of the alleged fraud in 2018 includes €912,000 under alleged “misappropriation of cash” and €97,203 under alleged “misappropriated bank payments”.

The directors said in the accounts that after the discovery “a thorough and comprehensive forensic investigation led by external financial consultants into the company’s systems and processes was carried out”.

The directors state that “this led to the identification of unpaid taxation and interest liabilities which have been fully accrued in the company's accounts”.

The accounts disclose that €296,813 interest was paid on overdue tax in 2019, and €154,784 was paid out under the same heading in 2018.

Following the investigation by the external financial consultants, "the company has implemented an extensive and wide-ranging programme of governance and operational improvements at all levels within the organisation”, according to the accounts.

Other improvements include recruitment processes and training programmes for employees at all levels.

The accounts also show under the heading of “contingent liabilities’, that the company “is currently the subject of a Revenue investigation, the outcome of which is uncertain at present”.

The note states that “the directors have provided for additional liabilities and interest in the financial statements but have not provided for potential penalties which may arise".

The 2019 accounts were due to be filed in 2020 but were signed off on March 8 this year.

The alleged fraud contributed to the firm posting a pre-tax loss of €1.27m in the 12 months to the end of June 2019.

Dr Quirkey’s Good Time Emporium was contacted for comment.