Cork engineering company to create 30 new jobs

A Cork-based automation company has announced 30 new jobs for the area.

Alpha Automation & Controls revealed the plans to double its workforce at the opening of the company's new Carrigtwohill premises today.

Founded in 2017, Alpha Automation provides customised industrial automation solutions to companies in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and manufacturing industries, including Johnson & Johnson, MERCK, Kerry Group, and Irish Distillers. It has also delivered significant projects in Portugal, Denmark, and the US in recent years.

The company's new 5,000 sq ft premises were officially opened by the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Coveney.

“Alpha Automation & Controls is a great example of the homegrown companies which form the support backbone of Ireland’s global life sciences and other process industries," said Mr Coveney.

“Now Ireland’s services sector is playing an increasingly important role in our export success. By becoming the supplier of choice for global companies based here, Irish companies are winning valuable contracts across Europe and helping to spread the message about Ireland’s world-class capability.

“Alpha Automation & Control’s success is translating into new high-quality engineering jobs and the company has plans to double its workforce from 30 to 60 over the next three years. I would like to congratulate all concerned on what is a tremendous story of achievement."

Richard Stapleton, Commercial Director of Alpha Automation & Controls, said that the company plans to significantly expand over the next three years.

“We’re delighted to be in a position to add to our headcount and officially open our new premises as we plan for significant expansion," Mr Stapleton said.

"Our ability to do this has been largely down to the great success we’ve had here in Cork. Our new office space and larger workforce will help us strengthen our service offering and scale up to secure more contracts across Europe and the US.”