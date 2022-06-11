Deloitte boosts gender balance at partnership level 

Deloitte Ireland has named 14 new partners, including five women, bringing to 28% its female ratio of partnership as the firm stays on track for its goal of 35% by 2025.

Michelle Byrne, Karen Goggin and Jim Meegan have been appointed partners in Audit & Assurance; Seamus Kennedy, Geraldine McCann, John Perry, Ian Pretty and Conor Walsh have been appointed partners in Tax & Legal; Anlo Taylor has been appointed partner in Risk Advisory; and Kieran O’Neill, Martin Mannion and Claire Dowling have been appointed in Consulting.

In addition to these internal promotions, Emmanuel Adeleke joins as partner in Consulting and Ian Whitefoot joins as partner in the Audit & Assurance team. The firm enjoyed strong growth in all service lines during 2021.

Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland, said: “I’m particularly proud that 12 of our new partners have spent a significant number of years at Deloitte, showing a track record for client service excellence, as well as championing and supporting the growth and wellbeing of their respective teams. I’m also pleased to welcome two external recruits who bring a wealth of invaluable market knowledge to our business.” Emmanuel Adeleke will lead the delivery of AI and data services across Ireland.

Michelle Byrne will lead the Financial Reporting Advisory team.

Claire Dowling brings 17 years’ experience to her lead role in the Design and Experience teams at Deloitte Digital, Dublin.

Karen Goggin works primarily with large corporate, multinational, public interest entities and PCAOB clients.

Séamus Kennedy has over 15 years’ experience in practice advising global investment managers, banks and structured finance promoters.

Martin Mannion has over 14 years’ experience in managing end-to-end data and analytics engagements.

Geraldine McCann has over 18 years of corporate and international tax experience. She worked in the international tax team of Deloitte Canada for two years.

Jim Meegan brings 12 years’ experience in assurance and advisory services.

Kieran O’Neill brings 18 years’ experience in public sector transformation.

John Perry is a member of Deloitte's EMEA BPS executive and a member of the Global BPS Client and Industries group.

Ian Prenty has over 16 years' experience in advising clients on tax issues.

Anlo Taylor has over 15 years’ experience of the Financial Services sector in internal auditing, controls assurance and external auditing.

Conor Walsh is a partner in Tax & Legal, and is also engaged by the Irish Tax Institute as an independent contractor.

Ian Whitefoot is a partner in Audit & Assurance and is the Disruptive Events Leader for Deloitte’s North South Euro.