Deloitte boosts gender balance at partnership level 

Five women among the 14 new partners appointed by Deloitte, bringing to 28% the female ratio of partnership at the firm
Deloitte boosts gender balance at partnership level 

Deloitte new partners: Emmanuel Adeleke, Ian Prenty, Michelle Byrne, Jim Meegan, Conor Walsh, Anlo Taylor, Geraldine McCann, Harry Goddard, CEO, Karen Goggin, Seamus Kennedy, Claire Dowling, John Perry, Martin Mannion, Kieran O'Neill, and Ian Whitefoot.

Sat, 11 Jun, 2022 - 09:30
Joe Dermody

Deloitte Ireland has named 14 new partners, including five women, bringing to 28% its female ratio of partnership as the firm stays on track for its goal of 35% by 2025.

Michelle Byrne, Karen Goggin and Jim Meegan have been appointed partners in Audit & Assurance; Seamus Kennedy, Geraldine McCann, John Perry, Ian Pretty and Conor Walsh have been appointed partners in Tax & Legal; Anlo Taylor has been appointed partner in Risk Advisory; and Kieran O’Neill, Martin Mannion and Claire Dowling have been appointed in Consulting.

In addition to these internal promotions, Emmanuel Adeleke joins as partner in Consulting and Ian Whitefoot joins as partner in the Audit & Assurance team. The firm enjoyed strong growth in all service lines during 2021.

Harry Goddard, CEO, Deloitte Ireland, said: “I’m particularly proud that 12 of our new partners have spent a significant number of years at Deloitte, showing a track record for client service excellence, as well as championing and supporting the growth and wellbeing of their respective teams. I’m also pleased to welcome two external recruits who bring a wealth of invaluable market knowledge to our business.” Emmanuel Adeleke will lead the delivery of AI and data services across Ireland.

Michelle Byrne will lead the Financial Reporting Advisory team.

Claire Dowling brings 17 years’ experience to her lead role in the Design and Experience teams at Deloitte Digital, Dublin.

Karen Goggin works primarily with large corporate, multinational, public interest entities and PCAOB clients.

Séamus Kennedy has over 15 years’ experience in practice advising global investment managers, banks and structured finance promoters.

Martin Mannion has over 14 years’ experience in managing end-to-end data and analytics engagements.

Geraldine McCann has over 18 years of corporate and international tax experience. She worked in the international tax team of Deloitte Canada for two years.

Jim Meegan brings 12 years’ experience in assurance and advisory services.

Kieran O’Neill brings 18 years’ experience in public sector transformation.

John Perry is a member of Deloitte's EMEA BPS executive and a member of the Global BPS Client and Industries group.

Ian Prenty has over 16 years' experience in advising clients on tax issues.

Anlo Taylor has over 15 years’ experience of the Financial Services sector in internal auditing, controls assurance and external auditing.

Conor Walsh is a partner in Tax & Legal, and is also engaged by the Irish Tax Institute as an independent contractor.

Ian Whitefoot is a partner in Audit & Assurance and is the Disruptive Events Leader for Deloitte’s North South Euro. 

Read More

Women's big gender balance issue is men don't even see it

More in this section

UCC student wins Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award UCC student wins Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award
TikTok to create 1,000 new jobs in Ireland TikTok to create 1,000 new jobs in Ireland
Cork engineering company to create 30 new jobs Cork engineering company to create 30 new jobs
<p>The facility will be used to aid the delivery giant's Munster operations.</p>

DHL opens new €11m Cork facility

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices