Bus Éireann recruits drivers, cuts fares, reduces CO2 emissions

Bus Éireann is to create hundreds of jobs as it boosts the frequency of its services on its near 250 routes nationwide, while also reducing fares and hosting trials with new zero-emission buses.

Most immediately, the national bus carrier is taking on 80 temporary drivers for routes in Cork, Dublin, Drogheda, Dundalk, Waterford, Tralee Galway and Limerick, including 25 roles in Cork, as it boosts seasonal summer services.

Basic pay for drivers is €731.30 based on a 39-hour week, typically five over seven days, while overtime may also be available. Where applicants previously needed a full, clean, Class D Irish driver’s licence, now Bus Éireann is only seeking a Class B licence, with training on offer to bring applicants up to Class D.

Many of those roles are likely to be made permanent in due course. The company expects to recruit 500 to 600 people, notably drivers and ‘craft workers’ (e.g. mechanics), in the coming years. A training plan will see a selection of Bus Éireann’s existing 2,800 staff learn new skills as a fleet of new zero-emission buses comes on stream.

In 2021, Galway became Ireland’s first city with an entirely hybrid bus service, funded by the NTA. Diesel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions have reduced by 30% as a result.

Meanwhile, 61 hybrid and three hydrogen buses procured by the NTA delivered 150,000 emission-free kilometres of passenger journeys in Galway, Limerick and Dublin commuter routes.

“We are going to trial 11 electric buses in Athlone and take the learnings from that pilot scheme into Cork and other cities,” said Stephen Kent, CEO of Bus Éireann. “We are working with ESB on the power and charging infrastructure. In terms of power required, the 11 buses will need the equivalent of two housing estates.

“We are piloting hydrogen-fuelled buses on a route from Dublin to Ratoath in Meath. One big positive for hydrogen is that the buses are recharged in just ten minutes. There will be training and reskilling required around, driving, maintenance, fuelling and getting buses into parking spaces for recharging.”

The success of the Galway hybrid bus trials has set the bar for a new green era in national transport. With global fuel prices soaring, it’s not surprising that Bus Éireann’s passenger numbers are back up to 85% of pre-Covid levels.

The low fares are also incentivising greater usage of buses. A 20% reduction on fares on all public service routes is the biggest cut seen since 1947.

The deals are even better for students with a LeapCard. Those aged 19 to 23 get a further 50% fare cut. A student who would previously have paid around €10 to travel from Bandon to Cork will now pay just €2.80.

“The Government is driving the climate change agenda, and the National Transport Authority is following up on this guidance with incentives for people to take the bus, to reduce emissions from car journeys,” said Stephen Kent.

“It is to be written into legislation that the Government will not buy any new diesel buses. Everything is moving towards zero-emission public transport, which is better for the planet.

“Our mission is to look at what makes people choose public transport. We need to deliver on reliability, punctuality, value for money as well as people wanting to make a conscious environmental choice.

“Of course, around 50% of bus passengers have no other form of transport. Along with the environmental benefits, we are doing everything we can on frequency, reliability and price to give people what they want to choose the bus over the car.

“The rising cost of living is a concern for people. We are gearing up for growth in passenger numbers and working to stay ahead of that demand.

“Greater sustainability is part of that plan. It’s not just about being sustainable for the environment, it’s about sustainability for society too. Our own recruitment plans are looking to build in that social dimension.

“I am very proud that we have people of over 40 nationalities working with Bus Éireann. I am less proud of the fact that only 3% of our drivers are currently women.

“Some recent campaigns have brought those numbers up to 10% in some areas, but we’re looking at how our flexibility and work-life balance can be improved to make those roles more attractive to women.”

Mr Kent said the company is also enhancing equal access for passengers; e.g. updating its audio services for visually impaired passengers. You get a real sense of joined-up thinking across the various threads of the company’s plan.

All of these threads are aligned in its ‘Driving Change Sustainability Strategy, 2021-2030’ report. Over 90 million passenger journeys annually were made with Bus Éireann, Expressway and school services pre-Covid-19.

Bus Éireann’s first ever hydrogen electric bus trial delivered reductions in CO2 emissions of 34 tonnes in 2021. Also last year, some 1,700 Bus Éireann employees were provided with new uniforms made from recycled plastic.

The company is targeting at least a 30% increase by 2030, taking millions of car movements off the road.

‘Bus Éireann is increasingly offering a green and affordable alternative to private car use, whether for travelling to school or college, within cities and towns, or in rural areas or intercity,” said Stephen Kent. “We are putting sustainability at the centre of everything we do. While the transformation is fundamental and the challenge is enormous, we’re pleased that we’re on track for most of our targets.”