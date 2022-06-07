Volvo hedges its bets beyond batteries for heavy trucks

Conventional wisdom in transport has moved rather quickly from “electric cars aren’t happening” to “the future of all cars is battery powered”, but that only applies to light vehicles.

There is still a healthy debate among executives of top automakers and analysts on what type of drivetrain will come to rule long-haul trucking.

It’s not an academic debate either: The demand for goods transported by road is expected to increase 50% by 2040.

That growth could account for 40% of increase in global oil demand in the next few decades, according to the International Energy Agency.

And medium and heavy commercial vehicles are the types of road transport that are furthest from where they need to be to help the world meet climate goals.

And because the debate is not settled, Volvo is hedging its bets.

“We are going in parallel with three technologies,” said Lars Stenqvist, chief technology officer at the Swedish multinational, which owns the trucks manufacturing division Volvo Trucks.

The company is developing trucks that run on batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, and combustion engines that burn biofuels, synthetic fuels and even hydrogen.

Mr Stenqvist said battery electrics are already the choice for buses, excavators and reloaders like refuse collectors.

There is no reason for any city in the world to buy anything else than battery electric refuse collectors.

Volvo Trucks was the market leader for heavy all-electric trucks in Europe last year with a market share of 42%.

Volvo is going further on its all-electric investments by building a charging network, as part of a joint venture, specifically for battery-powered heavy-duty vehicles.

Fuel cells, however, are a different game. While in theory tanks of hydrogen emptied via fuel cells can provide superior range that matches fossil-fuel versions, the drivetrain has struggled to gain market share because there are few incentives to build enough hydrogen-filling stations as there are petrol stations in the world.

Mr Stenqvist isn’t worried. The reason hydrogen produced from renewables didn’t become a fuel of choice in the past, he said, is because it wasn’t cheap enough to produce; that’s no longer the case.

“We believe we will get low-cost green hydrogen,” he said. “It’s because other industries will be very dependent on green hydrogen. Take steel, chemicals or aviation.”

In the long run, our estimate is that less than 10% of green hydrogen will be used for transport. So we will piggyback on the big investments across the globe on hydrogen.

Volvo isn't going alone. For fuel-cell development, it’s working with Daimler Truck. The joint venture called “cellcentric” will supply fuel cells to both companies starting in 2025, even as they compete to sell trucks to customers.

Bloomberg