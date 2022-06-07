Ted Baker says preferred bidder backs out of making takeover offer

The London-listed group had put itself up for sale in April and said in late-May that it had picked a preferred suitor to take forward the process after a flurry of revised proposals.
Ted Baker, which has not named the preferred bidder, said the counterparty had indicated that its reason for not proceeding was not related to its due diligence review.

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 07:30
Pushkala Aripaka

British fashion chain Ted Baker said on Tuesday its preferred bidder will not make a takeover offer and it would now determine whether to take the formal sale process ahead with other proposals received.

The London-listed group had put itself up for sale in April and said in late-May that it had picked a preferred suitor to take forward the process after a flurry of revised proposals. 

Ted Baker, which has not named the preferred bidder, said the counterparty had indicated that its reason for not proceeding was not related to its due diligence review.

A media report last month had said Ted Baker's preferred bidder was Juicy Couture owner Authentic Brands.

Known for its suits, shirts and dresses with quirky details, Ted Baker is in the middle of a turnaround plan and had rejected several bids from private-equity group Sycamore before launching the sale process.

Last month, Ted Baker posted a smaller annual loss and pointed to robust sales in the coming months as demand for office and leisure wear rebounds.

Reuters

