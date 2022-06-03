€30m of funding launched by Bibby for SMEs impacted by exit of banks

The new fund, unveiled today, is set to provide much-needed support and financial solutions to SMEs amid concerns over a lack of cash flow due to supply chain and energy cost issues
Research by Bibby found that four out of ten SMEs say they will need to access additional funding this year

Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 10:28
Emma Taggart

Bibby Financial Services Ireland has announced a funding campaign to aid Irish SMEs affected by the departure of Ulster Bank and KBC from the banking market.

The new fund, unveiled today, is set to provide much-needed support and financial solutions to SMEs amid concerns over a lack of cash flow due to supply chain and energy cost issues.

Four in ten SMEs say they will need to access additional funding this year, according to research by Bibby.

Cashflow is also in high demand as input costs rise for many businesses with one-quarter saying they now require cashflow support more than ever before.

The exit of Ulster Bank and KBC is set to affect hundreds of thousands of people, as well as businesses. Many SMEs may feel an impact as oftentimes these companies do not match the criteria of traditional banks.

The funding campaign aims to provide a space for businesses to explore the variety of alternative funding options that are available to SMEs with many offering competitive pricing and other benefits.

SMEs have stated to Bibby that this new funding, once available, will be used to ensure they can manage with rapidly increasing inflation rates, mitigate the impact of supply chain disruptions, increase their level of recruitment to meet demand, and invest.

Mark O’Rourke, Managing Director of Bibby Financial Services Ireland, noted that the firm's lending appetite differed from banks and the new campaign is centred around ensuring SMEs have their needs met when trying to find a new funding home.

O'Rouke said: “Unlike a loan or overdraft, Invoice Finance does not involve ongoing monthly repayments. This revolving credit option means that once your invoices are paid, you can just continue the cycle – upload your invoices, draw down, use the funds and simply repeat. 

"In addition to assisting with cashflow, it’s worth noting that Invoice Finance can also be utilised to fund a range of other growth scenarios such as investing in infrastructure or equipment, funding Research and Development, financing an expansion, Mergers and Acquisition activity or simply stabilising a business during turnaround," he added.

Family Notices