Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with BDO, Capita, Central Bank, Sidero, Financial Services Ireland Group and Presidio.

Derek Henry has been appointed as head of tax with BDO in Ireland, the audit, tax, advisory and consultancy firm. He has over 20 years’ experience in tax. He joined BDO in 2006 as a tax manager, rising to partner in 2015. He is a chartered accountant and an associate of the Irish Taxation Institute. He holds a BA in Accounting and Finance, an MBS in Accounting from DCU and a diploma in Legal Studies from the King’s Inns. He also has a certificate Real Estate Economics and Finance. Derek succeeds Ciarán Medlar, who continues as partner for private clients tax.

Gillian Chamberlain has been appointed as managing director for Ireland with Capita, the consulting, transformation and digital services business. She joins Capita’s Experience division from BT Ireland, where she was director of sales. Prior to BT, she worked for Hewlett Packard and IBM in a number of global and European leadership roles. Leading Capita’s operations and growth strategy in Ireland, she will lead delivery of Capita Experience’s strategy to expand its digital offering – including cloud, AI and multi-lingual services. Capita’s clients in Ireland include Bord Bia; Bord Gais Energy; the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; Eircode; RTB (Residential Tenancies Board); and Vodafone.

Sharon Donnery has been appointed as deputy governor (financial regulation) with the Central Bank, with effect from 1 July. She will become a member of the ECB’s supervisory board, which supervises the largest banking groups in the euro area. She spent the last six years as deputy governor leading the bank’s economics and statistics, financial stability and financial operations directorates and working as the Governor’s Alternate on the ECB Governing Council. Her new responsibilities include that of deputy governor (prudential regulation) as well as input into domestic and international financial regulatory policy, and the bank’s approach to supervision and regulation.

Bryan Lane has been appointed as head of innovation with Sidero, the software, cloud and digital transformation specialist. He brings 20 years’ experience in technology. He joined Sidero in 2013 as a developer in self organising networks (SON) and network management systems (NMS); he also developed proof of concepts (PoCs) for new technologies. He previously worked for two years in Danu Technologies Ireland (now part of SonaLake), and ten years with Ericsson Radio R&D in Dublin. He holds a masters in Telecommunication Engineering from DCU and is the co-author for a patent to manage the antenna tilt for mobile networks.

Patricia Callan has been appointed as director of Financial Services Ireland (FSI) Group with employer body Ibec. FSI has 155 members involved in banking and fintech, a sector of €19.3bn GDP and employing 105,000 people. Patricia was previously director of Drinks Ireland with Ibec since 2017. She also spent 11 years as director of the SFA. She holds a BA in Economics from TCD and an MA in International Studies from UL. She also chairs the Irish Association for Social Inclusion Opportunities, which provides a range of social inclusion supports to marginalised groups. Patricia takes over the role from Paul Sweetman.

Bríd Graham has been promoted to senior VP with Presidio Europe and APAC, the digital services and solutions provider. She assumes leadership for the company’s Dublin-based operation, employing over 300 people. For the past two years, she was MD of the product procurement division led out of Ireland. She previously held senior roles with IT services company Arkphire, which was acquired by Presidio last year. She joined Arkphire in 2011 as an account manager, having held a similar role with IT business EDS. Bríd takes over from Paschal Naylor, former CEO and co-founder at Arkphire, who is retiring after 40 years in the business.