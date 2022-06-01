AIB acquires Ulster's tracker mortgages for €5.4bn

In a statement, AIB said it will engage a third-party service provider to administer the portfolio on its behalf.
The average remaining term on the mortgages is 13 years and 90% of the mortgages relate to private dwelling homes with 10% related to buy to let properties.
The deal remains subject to obtaining necessary customary regulatory approvals. The deal marks another step towards the exit of Ulster Bank from the Republic of Ireland.
Last year AIB agreed terms with Ulster Bank and its parent bank NatWest to acquire its €4.2bn commercial and corporate loan book.
The deal saw the pillar bank pay the equivalent to 97.63% of par value for the book with the loans and approximately 280 staff migrating to AIB.
"We are delighted to have reached agreement with NatWest and Ulster Bank on another loan book acquisition and look forward to welcoming these customers to AIB," Colin Hunt, AIB's Chief Executive said.
"This acquisition further adds to our growing balance sheet and progress towards our strategic targets."
Earlier this month, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) approved the acquisition by Permanent TSB of €7.6bn in mortgage loans and other assets from Ulster Bank.