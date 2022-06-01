AIB acquires Ulster's tracker mortgages for €5.4bn

AIB has acquired Ulster Bank's tracker mortgage portfolio worth €5.7bn.

The approximately 47,000 will be purchased by AIB for €5.4bn equivalent to 91.5% value which AIB said it will pay in cash from its existing resources.

In a statement, AIB said it will engage a third-party service provider to administer the portfolio on its behalf.

The average remaining term on the mortgages is 13 years and 90% of the mortgages relate to private dwelling homes with 10% related to buy to let properties.

"This servicing arrangement will have no impact on customers who will retain their existing terms and conditions," AIB said.

The deal remains subject to obtaining necessary customary regulatory approvals. The deal marks another step towards the exit of Ulster Bank from the Republic of Ireland.

Last year AIB agreed terms with Ulster Bank and its parent bank NatWest to acquire its €4.2bn commercial and corporate loan book.

The deal saw the pillar bank pay the equivalent to 97.63% of par value for the book with the loans and approximately 280 staff migrating to AIB.

"We are delighted to have reached agreement with NatWest and Ulster Bank on another loan book acquisition and look forward to welcoming these customers to AIB," Colin Hunt, AIB's Chief Executive said.

"This acquisition further adds to our growing balance sheet and progress towards our strategic targets."

Earlier this month, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) approved the acquisition by Permanent TSB of €7.6bn in mortgage loans and other assets from Ulster Bank.

Separately yesterday, Bank of Ireland Group has completed the acquisition Davy, a wealth management and capital markets services firm.

The deal was done for €427m, and 25% (€107m) of the enterprise value will be paid over the next two years after completion, subject to Davy shareholders meeting a number of agreed criteria.

“Clients from both organisations will benefit over time from enhanced product and service offerings from our businesses, two organisations with long histories of supporting clients across the personal, business and corporate landscape in Ireland,” said outgoing group chief executive of Bank of Ireland Francesca McDonagh.

Davy had assets under management of about €20bn at the end of 2021 and Bank of Ireland said combining its existing wealth and insurance assets under management of about €22.5bn provides it with significant scale and breadth of proposition, Bank of Ireland said.

Bank of Ireland will also pay for excess cash which amounts to €126m, following the sale earlier this year of Davy Global Fund Management and Davy’s shareholding in Rize ETF. A further payment of up to €40m will be payable from 2025, contingent on future business model performance.