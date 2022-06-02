Ireland's food market sector continues to expand with new Cobh venture

Another outdoor food market is set to open in Cork as business continues to boom for small vendors.

Cobh resident Rob Coughlan has been working over the past number of weeks to convert five shipping containers into miniature takeaway restaurants, taking inspiration from locations including the popular Marina Market and Black Market at the city’s docklands.

Created less than two years ago, the Marina Market has grown into one of the pandemic era’s most successful ventures, with more than 35 permanent vendors now on site.

Mr Coughlan, of local fuel business Coughlan Fuels, hopes to recreate some of that magic at the old boatyard in Cobh alongside the Cross River Ferry.

Upon completion, The Boatyard will be home to various offerings including coffee, fish and chips, burgers, and rotisserie chicken dishes.

Richard O'Connell and Rob Coughlan inside the market's coffee dock. Picture: Dan Linehan.

“With everyone’s habits changing, I just thought it would be a phenomenal location for an outdoor coffee place. I dream big though so ended up wanting a full market there,” said Mr Coughlan.

“One of our suppliers owns a large catering business and my friend Fergal, who was involved in a number of successful restaurants in Cork, is also helping out. My best friend Colin runs Hanson, a popular chicken restaurant in Cork, so he’s going to have a stall as well. We really want to make it a destination.

“I hope the popularity of markets isn’t too much of a fad but I really do think the pandemic changed everyone. We have new ways of enjoying food.”

The upcycling of shipping containers has been a growing phenomenon in recent years, with some investors even converting the crates into tiny homes. However, the process is more difficult than many anticipate.

“Getting the containers is the easy part but because of supply chain issues the price has skyrocketed. Before the pandemic they would have been about €800 each, whereas now they’re nearly €3,000 each,” Mr Coughlan said.

“I had ideas to kit them out and was going to do it all myself but the money I would have had to put into it, it wouldn’t have been possible.

“There’s also a good bit to do — plastering, getting equipment, hooking up the electricity. It is time-consuming. I really underestimated it but we’re hoping to open in just over a month and to have a good summer.

“The pressure is on because we’ve gotten a lot of attention, but everyone is really excited about it. I don’t regret what I’m doing at all.”

The Boatyard will have covered seating for customers.

The concept of permanent food markets is not a new one, with long-standing businesses such as New York’s Chelsea Market, London’s Camden Market, and Lisbon’s Time Out Market becoming city staples long ago.

In Cork, the English Market and Coal Quay market date back centuries. The former is now one of the city’s most popular tourist attractions along with acting as a real live market showcasing Cork food.

In recent years local farmers' markets have also cropped up around the country and have remained popular with the public. Often taking place on a weekly basis in supermarket car parks or town squares, many popular food producers and outlets began their operations in smaller local markets.

However, it took a nationwide lockdown to inspire the popularity of a new type of market.

“Covid was obviously very helpful for us. There wasn’t much open and the fact that we were outdoors and could keep a lot open was big. The idea was also unique to Ireland at the time,” said Eoin Derham of the Marina Market.

“We had to move fast because it got more and more popular, especially after we added toilets. Small things like that make a huge difference. It does come with a lot of challenges — it isn’t the easiest thing in the world to do — but it’s very rewarding.”

The Marina Market has more than 35 vendors on site.Picture: Larry Cummins.

Plans are in place to increase footfall at the Marina further over the summer, as the market aims to grow as an event space.

“By numbers alone, we’ve seen a big increase from last year. We’re constantly growing and looking for the next thing to bring people in. We’ve added more permanency to the place — it’s not just containers anymore, they are proper operating kitchens,” said Mr Derham.

“I think the popularity is down to a number of things. Food choice is massive. Everyone can be a picky eater these days so having something available for everyone is huge.

“People are also stuffed up in their houses and want to get out. We try to make the market as accessible as possible — you can sit indoors or outdoors, you can bring the dog, we have a lot of parking, there’s something for kids.

“It eliminates a lot of the hassle of eating out. It’s all been incredibly helpful to our growth.”