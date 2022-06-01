Waterford-based Q1 Scientific acquired by Cambrex

Q1 Scientific was established in Ireland in 2013 and provides environmentally controlled storage services for the pharmaceutical, medical device and life science industries.

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 11:00
Emma Taggart

Waterford-based storage services provider, Q1 Scientific, has been acquired by US firm Cambrex.

The acquisition of the company will enable the expansion of Cambrex’s capabilities into the European market.

Q1 Scientific was established in Ireland in 2013 and provides environmentally controlled storage services for the pharmaceutical, medical device and life science industries.

Q1 Scientific’s 20,000 square foot facility, located at Westside Business Park, Co Waterford, has the capacity to meet the specific storage requirements of pharmaceutical projects. The company also has 40 walk-in stability storage chambers, reach-in freezers and stability units, and ultra-low temperature freezers for biologic therapies. As well as storage facilities, the firm offers sample management and transport services to their customers.

The company was the first of its kind to launch in Ireland.

Cambrex is a New Jersey-based contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) that provides drug substance, drug product, and analytical services. 

The firm completed an expansion of its biopharmaceutical services business earlier this year. It currently employs over 2,200 people and has been in operation for 40 years.

Speaking about the acquisition Tom Loewald, Chief executive, Cambrex said: “Stability storage and testing is a critical component of drug development and commercialisation of new therapies. Q1 Scientific brings world-class capabilities to our ever-expanding portfolio of outsourced pharmaceutical services.

“This acquisition is a natural extension of our current offerings that will broaden and increase our expertise in this critical area, as well as our footprint in the European market.” 

Stephen Delaney, Chief executive, Q1 Scientific said: “We’re pleased to join Cambrex as we continue to provide leading stability storage services to our current customers.

“With Cambrex’s scientific expertise and scale, we’ll be able to accelerate our growth and offer an integrated suite of analytical services, providing a full range of market-leading solutions for our customers.”

