Cork educational business to create 40 new jobs

Breakthrough Maths, a maths teaching school operated out of Cork, announced plans to create 40 new jobs and expand into the UK.

The goals are part of a three-year plan for the educational business but the expansion in the UK market is expected to happen later this year.

“We’re seeing huge demand in Ireland, our student numbers have tripled in the past year alone and show no signs of slowing,” said Breakthrough Maths founder TJ Hegarty.

“There is a market for growth in other countries too and we will be launching Breakthrough Maths in England in the fourth quarter of this year enrolling 100 students initially,” he said.

The business began offering educational services to 24 students and two teachers in a community hall in Cork in 2020. Breakthrough Maths is currently teaching 300 students per week with 20 tutors but the organisation estimated 3,000 students will use it by 2025 as well as 60 tutors.

Mr Hegarty said that the digital education market is expected to grow by more than €2bn in Europe alone by 2025, while Breakthrough Maths' revenue is estimated to reach €5m in the same period.

The grinds school caters for students from 5th class in primary school to Leaving Certificate level. The online maths grinds are taught in small groups.

Breakthrough Maths hires specialist tutors from mathematical backgrounds. It has a three-step hiring process and tutors go through a training programme before beginning classes. All lessons are monitored and each tutor is mentored by the school’s principal.

Students also have access to a dedicated support app to ask questions 24/7 outside of the online classes. Tutors will respond with a video on how to solve that particular problem.