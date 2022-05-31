Estate agent SherryFitzGerald is sold 

Founded 40 years ago, Sherry FitzGerald currently employs 550 people across the country.

Ireland's largest estate agent SherryFitzGerald has been sold by serial entrepreneur Tommy Kelly.

The group has been acquired by CastleGate Investments, a growth focussed family firm, led by Roy Barrett on behalf of Mr Kelly.

Following transaction approval from the Central Bank, CastleGate has acquired 100 per cent of the share capital of Sherry FitzGerald for an undisclosed sum. 

CastleGate said the acquisition is part of a broader investment to grow Sherry FitzGerald through investment in its people, brand and technology. 

Mark FitzGerald the Group’s former majority shareholder has been appointed Strategic Adviser to the Board, which will be chaired Mr Barrett. Steven McKenna will remain as Group CEO alongside his senior management team.

Mr Kelly was the founder and CEO of eShopWorld which helped global companies to localise their websites. He sold his stake in the company last year to a joint French and Swiss venture in a deal that is understood to have been worth €500m to him.

The estate agent group was founded 40 years ago by Mark FitzGerald, the son of former Taoiseach Garrett FitzGerald. Today the company employs 550 people across 103 offices and five distinct divisions; residential, new homes, commercial, lettings and financial services.

“I am delighted that we are starting a new chapter with such a dynamic and forward-thinking investor. CastleGate Investments share our ambition for the future and supports our commitment to the highest standards of service in the industry," SherryFitzGerald's CEO Steven McKenna said.

"As a former adviser to the company, Roy understands the sector, the business and its professional ethos and ambition for its clients."

