Ted Baker to be bought for around €350m after auction

Shares in Ted Baker rose 3.1% on Monday following a report that Juicy Couture owner Authentic Brands is the British fashion chain's preferred bidder and that the two firms could agree on a £300m (€352.26m) deal.

Ted Baker put itself up for sale in April, and last week said it had picked a preferred suitor to take forward the process after a flurry of revised proposals. Read full story Sky News reported on Saturday that Authentic Brands has indicated it is willing to pay more than 150 pence per share for the company. At their peak in 2015, shares of Ted Baker were trading at 2,972 pence apiece.