Ted Baker to be bought for around €350m after auction

Ted Baker put itself up for sale in April, and last week said it had picked a preferred suitor to take forward the process after a flurry of revised proposals.
Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 11:45

Shares in Ted Baker rose 3.1% on Monday following a report that Juicy Couture owner Authentic Brands is the British fashion chain's preferred bidder and that the two firms could agree on a £300m (€352.26m) deal.

Ted Baker put itself up for sale in April, and last week said it had picked a preferred suitor to take forward the process after a flurry of revised proposals. Read full story Sky News reported on Saturday that Authentic Brands has indicated it is willing to pay more than 150 pence per share for the company. At their peak in 2015, shares of Ted Baker were trading at 2,972 pence apiece.

Ted Baker and Authentic Brands did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Known for its suits, shirts and dresses with quirky details, Ted Baker is in the middle of a turnaround plan and had rejected several bids from private-equity group Sycamore before launching the sale process.

Last week, Ted Baker posted a smaller annual loss and pointed to robust sales in the coming months as demand for office and leisure wear rebounds.

Authentic Brands is the owner of licensing and marketing rights to names like David Beckham and Juicy Couture and has been a key consolidator in the retail industry. The New York-based company, founded by Jamie Salter, agreed to buy Reebok from Adidas AG in August of last year for $2.5bn (€2.32bn).

Reuters, Bloomberg

