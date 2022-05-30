ESB to hire 1,000 people as part of net zero push

The recruitment drive is part of the electricity firm's push to provide the infrastructure and services required to meet its net zero emissions target by 2040
ESB currently employs approximately 8,000 people through its wide range of businesses including companies such as ESB Networks, Electric Ireland and NIE Networks.

Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 10:34
Emma Taggart

Electricity Supply Board (ESB) is to recruit 1,000 people over the next three years to facilitate the delivery of its strategy to be net zero by 2040.

The state-owned electricity firm said the recruitment drive is part of its push to provide the infrastructure, services and associated customer-focused solutions required to meet its net zero emissions target.

ESB is seeking to enhance its current talent pool by recruiting employees for a variety of departments including finance, IT, HR, engineering, customer service and qualified electricians.

The company is planning to recruit over 300 graduates as part of the recruitment drive. This comes following the recent announcement of ESB Networks' annual apprentice recruitment campaign which will see up to 96 electrical apprentices start later this year. The company's graduate programme is also set to commence in September 2022.

Commenting on the launch of the recruitment campaign, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, said: “This is a critical time for Ireland’s energy landscape, as we work together to achieve the targets set out in the Climate Action Plan. 

"I welcome ESB’s announcement today, setting out a plan to actively recruit people with the range of skills needed to support its own ambition to achieve net zero by 2040.

"Together with the 8,000 people already employed at the organisation, these new recruits will play a key role in creating a clean energy future for us all," he added.

Paddy Hayes, Chief Executive of ESB, said: “Today is another positive step in the delivery of our net zero by 2040 strategy as we launch our campaign to recruit 1,000 people within the next three years. 

"Today, we are making a call for talented and driven individuals to join us as we work together to make a difference by delivering a net zero energy future for the customers and communities we serve.” 

