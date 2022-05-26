Man Utd in the red by €32.5m as player wages grow 

Newly appointed Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 23:30

Manchester United has reported a wider net loss in the third quarter as broadcast revenue slipped and player wages grew, days after the Premier League club failed to qualify for next season's lucrative European Champions League.

The English soccer club secured a spot in next season's Europa League after ending the domestic league campaign in sixth place with 58 points — their lowest tally in the Premier League era. 

"It has clearly been a disappointing season for the men’s first team," said chief executive Richard Arnold, who effectively replaced executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward earlier this year.

"Work is well under way to address this, led by our football director, John Murtough and our new manager, Erik ten Hag," Mr Arnold said.

The Old Trafford club brought in Ajax Amsterdam's ten Hag as their new coach for next season, making the Dutchman the fifth permanent manager appointed since Alex Ferguson ended his 26-year reign in 2013.

The New York-listed club reported a net loss of £27.7m (€32.5m) for the three months to March 31, compared to a loss of £18.1m a year earlier.

However, total revenue at the club, owned by the American Glazer family,  grew 29% to £153m after matchday sales jumped 20-fold as Old Trafford welcomed back fans at full capacity following Covid-19 restrictions.

The club, which re-signed Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo last year, said salaries rose nearly 20% in the quarter to £102m. Net debt also grew 11% to about £496m by the end of March.

  • Reuters

Person: Richard ArnoldPerson: Ed WoodwardPerson: John MurtoughPerson: Erik ten HagPerson: Alex FergusonPerson: Cristiano RonaldoEvent: European Champions LeagueEvent: Europa LeagueOrganisation: Manchester United
