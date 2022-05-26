Twitter investors sue Musk claiming 'market manipulation'

Elon Musk disclosed in early April that the owned over 9% of Twitter
Elon Musk: Twitter investors said Mr Musk saved himself $156m by failing to disclose that he had purchased more than 5% of Twitter by March 14.

Thu, 26 May, 2022 - 18:35
Luc Cohen, Tom Hals, and Chizu Nomiyama

Billionaire Elon Musk has been sued by Twitter investors for delayed disclosure of his stake in the company, as the owner of electric carmaker Tesla mounts a $44bn (€41bn) takeover bid for the social media platform.

The investors said Mr Musk saved himself $156m by failing to disclose that he had purchased more than 5% of Twitter by March 14.

He continued to buy stock after that and ultimately disclosed in early April that he owned 9.2% of the company, according to the lawsuit filed in a San Francisco federal court.

"By delaying his disclosure of his stake in Twitter, Musk engaged in market manipulation and bought Twitter stock at an artificially low price," said the investors, led by Virginia resident William Heresniak.

Neither Mr Musk nor his lawyer immediately responded to requests for comment. Twitter declined to comment.

The investors said the recent drop in Tesla's stock has put Mr Musk's ability to finance his acquisition of Twitter in "major peril" since he has pledged his shares as collateral to secure the loans he needs to buy the company.

Tesla's shares were trading around $700 on Thursday, down from above $1,000 in early April.

The timing of Mr Musk's disclosure of his stake has triggered an investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, The Wall Street Journal reported in May. 

Mr Musk has pledged an additional $6.25bn in equity financing to fund his bid for Twitter.

That is a sign that he is working to complete the deal even though he last week conditioned its progress on Twitter presenting proof that spam bots accounted for less than 5% of its users. 

In the lawsuit, the investors asked to be certified as a class and to be awarded an unspecified amount of punitive and compensatory damages. 

  • Reuters

