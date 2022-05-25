Enda Keane: 'We're tiptoeing in the direction of environmental catastrophe'

Former Teagasc worker Enda Keane had ambitious plans for his forestry software company Treemetrics, which facilitates the auction and measurement of forests.

He wanted to more than double his workforce and boost revenues from €1m to €40m by the end of 2022. Then a pandemic, a war, and soaring inflation scuppered these goals. “The Covid

pandemic had a huge impact globally on forestry. The forest industry just stopped. And now there’s this huge issue of lack of supply. So now you’ve got this situation in forestry where lumber has become crazy

expensive,” said Mr Keane.

While much of the forestry activity halted in the pandemic, it gave Mr Keane time to alter his 18-year-old business. He realised among the biggest challenges

for forestry was climate change, but it also provided a business opportunity.

“We’ve got many challenges with climate change killing our trees, we’ve got this ever-increasing demand for wood, the ever-increasing demand to plant new trees,” said Mr Keane.

“It’s a really, really difficult period that we’re facing. We’re tiptoeing in the

direction of environmental catastrophe,” he said.

Treemetrics provides its clients, which include Coillte and the World Bank, with ways to become carbon neutral by facilitating the sale of forests to corporate companies for carbon credits.

“Landowners and forest owners are getting paid per tonne of carbon that the forest captures. The price of carbon credits is increasing week on week, because of the increasing demand from corporates,” said Mr Keane.

More a companies are looking to buy carbon credits to help offset their emissions, but some critics say it is hard to accurately assess how much carbon dioxide has been sequestered by forestry projects.

Mr Keane is hoping Treemetrics can bridge that gap in over 40 countries using its services. “We built a process where we would help the forest owners and the buyers of the carbon to

verify how many hectares of trees do you actually have. We have to verify that the trees actually exist and that they’re growing at a certain rate and that they are

capturing the amount of

carbon that people are claiming,” he said.

The company uses satellite images, through its contract with the European Space Agency over the last decade, to quantify the number of trees in a forest. Then it uses software to

calculate the weight of

carbon being captured.

Treemetrics is also

focused on sustainable forest management. It is working on developing a tool for this with the ESA which will launch in coming weeks. “Sustainable forest management is about trying to get more timber produced from less trees,” said Mr Keane.

Timber is needed for housing and furniture, he said. “And what we’re trying to encourage is more sustainable harvesting where it’s being done under proper

guidance, with less impact on the environment, and less waste. There is a lot

of waste in forestry and it needs to be more efficient,” said Mr Keane.

He said his company can work with forest owners to grow more trees while

making sure that existing trees do not rot away before they can be cut down, in compliance with regulations, and converted into construction material.

“Look at Ireland for example, we’ve experienced a major die back of ash, one of our species, one of our most important species for not just for making hurleys but for furniture and it’s

literally dying,” he said.

Tackling forestry waste is proving to be a challenge as climate change devastates some forests.

“We’ve worked in different countries around the world and we’ve watched our customers come under serious, and ever increasing pressure of climate change. Essentially, forests are getting drier. They’re getting drier because of the extreme droughts and the extra heat,” said Mr Keane.

Various environmental regulations and restrictions have been introduced around how companies source and harvest wood, which Mr Keane welcomes.

“The industry has had a poor reputation for not doing things properly. Now there’s no excuse. Because these rules and regulations are there,” he said.

For example, under EU timber regulation, traders must provide information describing timber products, country of harvest, species, quantity, details of supplier and information of compliance with the applicable national legislation of the country of harvest.

“In the past, there’s been a lot of rogue elements in the industry. We’ve always been about transparency and shining a spotlight on the operations to prove that they’re not doing things wrong,” said Mr Keane.