Social media firms lose $181bn in value after Snapchat warning

Social media stocks lost more than $180bn (€167bn) in market value after Snapchat-owner Snap’s profit warning, adding to woes for a sector that is already reeling from stalling user growth and rate-hike fears.

Shares in digital ad-dependent Snap tumbled as much as 41%, their biggest intraday decline ever to trade below its 2017 initial public offering price of $17. The sell-off erased about $15bn in market value.