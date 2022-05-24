Waterford whiskey bottler amongst National Enterprise Awards finalists

The 31 finalists for this year's National Enterprise Awards have been announced, with eight firms from Munster taking part.

The companies have already been selected by their Local Enterprise Office (LEOs) and cover a wide range of sectors and industries. The national awards are now in their 23rd year and the winner will be announced on June 2 at the Mansion House in Dublin.

Previous winners of the National Enterprise Awards include Irish Yoghurts (1998), Obelisk (2000), Simtech Aviation (2008), Digiweb (2004) and Design Pro (2013), Terra NutriTech (2018) and Pestle & Mortar (2019).

Athena Analytics, which provides analytics to track students' education represents the Kerry LEO. Students' performance throughout school is tracked for the purpose of highlighting when they dip below their own unique potential and may require some additional support.

Torpey, the leading hurley brand in the GAA is representing the Clare LEO. The company is focused on product performance and innovation. Traditionally a craft-based ash hurley manufacturer, Torpey has developed engineering manufacturing capabilities to make both ash and bamboo products.

Kileely Dromkeen Innovation (KDI), representing Limerick LEO, is a community founded and owned business in the commercial waste management sector. The firm has moved to a national client base and its products are exported internationally.

Representing Tipperary is Premier Fire Products, which manufactures eco-friendly fire lighters. Founded in 2014, its range includes traditional household fire lighters and barbecue fire lighters, all made from recycled wax and sawdust. They retail under the brand name Waxies for the household fire lighters and WaxiStix for the barbecue fire lighter.

Smart Routes represents the Cork City LEO. Its software is used by small and large businesses to plan and optimise delivery routes while tracking drivers and capturing proof-of-delivery.

RetroKit represents the Cork North & West LEO. It provides software to local authorities, housing associations and sustainable energy communities in Ireland to help them make investment decisions for their energy upgrade projects.

Ground Wellbeing, representing Cork South, was born in a quest to make sustainable self-care accessible to all. The company produces oils and balms to relieve anxiety, insomnia and menopause.

O’Connell’s Whiskey which represents Waterford LEO, is an independent bottler and bonder of small-batch spirits. It export into nine markets across Ireland, Europe, the US and South Africa.