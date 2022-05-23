BMW to meet targets 'despite war and shortages' 

The semiconductor shortage remains the carmaker’s most pressing issue, Milan Nedeljkovic said.
BMW to meet targets 'despite war and shortages' 

The world’s biggest luxury carmaker is switching to alternative Chinese ports and modes of transportation to deal with the disruptions. File picture

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 15:53
Wilfried Eckl-Dorna

BMW's production chief said the carmaker will meet its output targets for 2022 even as congestion at Chinese ports, closures in Ukraine, and other supply-chain problems continue to weigh on sales.

Speaking in an interview, Milan Nedeljkovic said the world’s biggest luxury carmaker is switching to alternative Chinese ports and modes of transportation to deal with the disruptions caused by stringent coronavirus restrictions. He said BMW still expects to maintain output at roughly the same level as last year.

“We can still compensate lost volume and component scarcity,” Mr Nedeljkovic said, adding he was confident to deliver on the output goal set at the beginning of the year.

While BMW’s production network felt the strain from the supply-chain situation during the first quarter, it fared better than rivals. The Munich-based carmaker’s deliveries declined 7.3% during the first three months of the year, less than half the rate of peers Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen's premium brand Audi. 

BMW’s result builds on last year’s comparative success in navigating the unprecedented chip crisis. The semiconductor shortage remains the carmaker’s most pressing issue, Mr Nedeljkovic said. 

In addition, the engineer needs to prepare BMW’s production network for looming gas shortages in case Germany is forced into rationing.

“Short-term, it is very difficult for the automotive industry and suppliers to do without gas,” he said. Carmakers primarily use gas. 

For its plant in Leipzig, BMW is looking into hydrogen for production processes as infrastructure is put in place nearby. In the US, BMW’s Spartanburg plant uses bio-methane mostly for heating.

BMW’s new assembly facility in Debrecen in Hungary won’t use any fossil fuel when it goes into operation in 2025. 

Mercedes plans to cut some entry-level models        

Bloomberg

<p>A branch of Starbucks in the Russian city of St Petersburg.</p>

Starbucks to exit Russia after nearly 15 years

