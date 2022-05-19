Business movers: People starting new jobs in Ireland

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with TEKenable, MWi, The Samuel, Free Now, Cork International Hotel and HCS.

Mark Dendy has been appointed as client director at TEKenable UK, the low code digital transformation platform. He will direct Dublin-based TEKenable’s digital transformation strategies for its expanding client base in the UK. He has previously been involved in various consulting and non-IT roles. He also ran his own business solutions company, Excitation, until it was acquired in 2014. Mark has over 27 years in IT businesses. He holds a degree in History from University of Hertfordshire as well as several business and technology accreditations.

Jane Daly has been appointed as an account manager with Dublin-based digital marketing agency MWi. She joins MWi with extensive knowledge in the finance sector from her time at the Irish League of Credit Unions, where she headed up the social media team, was responsible for day-to-day content creation, the national social media strategy and the promotion of the Credit Union brand online. MWi launched in October as part of North East UK-based Mediaworks Group with clients including Gigable, Netwatch System, Team Hope and the Rel Group Engineering Ltd.

Daniel Byrne has been appointed as head chef of The Samuel, at Spencer Dock, Dublin, part of the Dalata Hotel Group. He has previously worked with Hilton Dublin Airport, notably as head chef. He then joined Clayton Hotel Dublin Airport, also part of Dalata. He began his hospitality career in Portmarnock as a kitchen porter in a bar/restaurant, before joining Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links as a commis chef, mainly in banqueting. The Samuel is Dublin’s newest four-star hotel, near the Samuel Beckett Bridge.

Denis Fogarty has been appointed as regional development manager with taxi app Free Now Ireland, leading growth strategies across Cork, Limerick and Galway. He previously worked with Eolas International as its business development manager, and with National Business Machines as senior account manager. A former professional player with Munster Rugby, he has since developed significant expertise across direct sales and global business development. He holds a Certificate in Business and Enterprise from CIT (now MTU) and recently completed a Diploma in Inside Sales from Technological University Dublin.

Eoghan Murphy has been appointed as general manager of Cork International Hotel, part of the Trigon Hotels group. He brings extensive hospitality experience in Ireland and UK. He spent several years in management roles in London in Le Meridien Waldorf, Kingsway Hall Hotel and Apex City of London Hotel. A Cork native, he returned to Ireland in 2008 working at the Croke Park Hotel and in Armagh and Belfast. He was appointed deputy GM of Cork International Hotel in 2019. He takes over the GM role from Carmel Lonergan who was recently appointed Trigon’s director of group operation. Eoghan is a graduate of Shannon College of Hotel Management.

Paul Sexton has been appointed as cybersecurity sales specialist for enterprise with business IT, security and telecoms company HCS in Waterford. He brings over a decade of experience in business development and cybersecurity solutions, notably with tech firms Dell, One Identity and NetFort. He will work with new and existing customers, assess their security risks and requirements, and develop tailored cybersecurity plans for their enterprises. Paul holds a post-graduate diploma in Marketing Practice from NUIG and a BA in Business from CIT (now MTU).